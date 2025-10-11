Reason for AJ Styles’ new look in WWE explained

AJ Styles surprised the WWE fans at Crown Jewel PLE when he came out in a new look for his match against John Cena. The Phenomenal came out in shorts reminiscent of his early days in TNA wrestling. This is also the first time the two-time WWE Champion was seen in shorts in WWE instead of his long tights, which he has worn over the years.Styles is a well-known TNA legend, and this attire could be a message for his fans. One possible reason why he was seen in his TNA attire could be that this match was also billed as a TNA guy vs a WWE guy. So, he wore his TNA attire against John Cena, who has been one of the biggest superstars of WWE. Styles, being a TNA legend, could have wanted to just amuse his fans with this look. This was his last match against Cena as The Champ will hang up his boots in the next few weeks. This is also Cena's second-to-last match in WWE, before he officially retires from the company. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnd not just Cena, AJ Styles, too, has announced that he is retiring from wrestling in 2026. He had spoken about it earlier, and he announced it once again at the Crown Jewel: Perth Kickoff show. He said that he knows that he's getting older and doesn't want to embarrass himself further by wrestling at this age.The 48-year-old superstar confirmed that 2026 will indeed be his last year in professional wrestling. It remains to be seen how WWE chalks out his farewell tour.John Cena defeated AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel PLEJohn Cena finally defeated Styles in an outstanding match where both superstars used moves of other WWE legends. Cena executed moves of superstars like The Miz, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and at last he pulled a Piledriver of The Undertaker on Styles. AJ Styles also used a Sweet Chin Music on Cena, along with Cena's own Attitude Adjustment.However, it was John Cena who had the last laugh. After the match, both superstars shook each other's hands, and Cena raised Styles' hand in front of the crowd. Styles later walked out, as Cena thanked the fans.