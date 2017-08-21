Reason why Jinder Mahal beat Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE SummerSlam 2017

Jinder Mahal is still reigning over SmackDown Live

by Rohit Nath News 21 Aug 2017, 07:58 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura's main roster undefeated streak came to an end

Although Shinsuke Nakamura was favoured to beat Jinder Mahal and become WWE Champion. However, the opposite happened as Jinder retained. However, as we reported a little before the match, the odds had changed and Jinder was favoured to retain.

The reason behind this was because their feud is extending to Hell In A Cell, and Jinder is expected to hold the WWE title until then. Also, WWE seems to think that it's too early for Nakamura to win the big prize.

Analysing the match

Shinsuke Nakamura got his special violin entrance. Nakamura started grappling Jinder from behind. Jinder had the former NXT Champion in a wrist hold, but The Artist used his athleticism to escape.

He taunted Jinder telling him to bring it, TWICE. The crowd was chanting "3MB" at Jinder. The crowd was also singing Nakamura's theme song while he was hitting the good vibrations on Jinder.

Jinder taunted Nakamura saying "Come onnnn!" as the crowd chanted for The King Of Strong Style.

The Maharaja caught Nakamura in a nasty submission move and chipped away at the Artist's strength but was reversed by Shinsuke followed by a few vicious kicks.

Nakamura landed a knee to the midsection of the WWE champion. Shinsuke had Jinder locked into a triangle lock, but Jinder got his feet on the rope on time.

Nakamura had Jinder in position for a Kinshasa, but the champion moved out and countered with a knee to his head. Mahal ran into the ring post, and the Singh Brothers prevented him from hitting the Kinshasa. However, they were met with Kinshasa's themselves.

Jinder, as he did with Randy Orton, used the distraction and hit the Khallas to pin Nakamura, ending his main roster undefeated streak.

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com