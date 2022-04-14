2 reasons Seth Rollins should defeat Cody Rhodes in their rematch and 3 he shouldn't

Seth Rollins faced Cody Rhodes in a mega match at WrestleMania 38. It was hailed as the match of the show by fans and critics alike, with both performers putting in a shift and exceeding all expectations.

After the contest ended in a Rhodes victory, everyone was left hoping for a rematch between him and his opponent. Rollins challenged The American Nightmare to a rematch, which he eagerly accepted.

Round 2 will take place at WrestleMania Backlash. The two superstars will look to improve on their first meeting. This rings true, especially for The Visionary, who will have a point to prove.

In that regard, here are three reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Cody Rhodes in their rematch, and two reasons why he should come up short.

#5. Why Seth Rollins should defeat Cody Rhodes: It will restore his momentum

Rollins is in need of a big win

Seth Rollins put in a valiant effort against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 and only lost by the barest of margins. However, a defeat is a defeat, and he has been racking up a few of those lately.

While one can argue that none of Rollins' recent losses made him look weak, it would be nice to see him take a big win. That could come in the form of a close victory against Cody Rhodes.

The Visionary tying things up would also show Rhodes that the WWE landscape isn't the same as how he left it. That would be good storytelling and a great setup for their inevitable rubber match.

#4. Why Rollins shouldn't defeat Rhodes: It's 50-50 booking

Over the years, fans have criticized WWE on several occasions for resorting to 50-50 booking in high-profile feuds. Their obsession with having two superstars trade wins before their final match is lazy booking more often than not.

The company shouldn't make the same mistake with Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes. There is no harm in the former AEW star taking a 2-0 lead. Rollins losing to Rhodes will do no damage to his star, while The American Nightmare taking a second win would rocket him to the top.

#3. Why Rollins should defeat Rhodes: It would allow the feud to evolve

Rollins showing Rhodes his heelish nature would change the complexion of their feud

The Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes feud is currently a rivalry that is built on respect. However, there is scope for it to turn personal and heated, especially given the former Shield member's heel character.

Rollins unleashing his dark side in the coming weeks would elevate the feud to the next level. If that happens, him taking the victory in their second meeting would allow for a more intense rivalry and stellar buildup to their third one. Rhodes would also be the ultimate babyface to The Visionary's villainous persona.

#2. Why Rollins shouldn't defeat Rhodes: It's too early for him to take a loss

Cody Rhodes declared his intentions to challenge for the world championship sooner rather than later. Given the reception he got, it is clear that WWE will push him in that direction in the coming months.

If that is indeed the thinking, Rhodes should not lose to Seth Rollins in their rematch. As stated earlier, Rollins is almost bulletproof and will not suffer a heavy loss of momentum if he is defeated.

The American Nightmare, on the other hand, needs some high-profile victories if he is to achieve his dream. Momentum is firmly on his side, and WWE would be wise to capitalize on it.

#1. Why Rollins shouldn't defeat Rhodes: It would ensure Rhodes becomes the face of RAW

Rhodes is firmly a crowd favourite

Roman Reigns may hold both world titles, but he cannot be the face of both RAW and SmackDown. Cody Rhodes can become the main man on the red brand, however, and that is exactly what WWE should be targeting.

The reception Rhodes received on RAW the last two weeks suggests fans are eager to see him become the face of the show. Knocking Seth Rollins off for the second consecutive time would catapult him to that status.

