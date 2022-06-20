2 reasons why Brock Lesnar should beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Brock Lesnar kicked down the doors to Roman Reigns' Island of Relevancy this past Friday on SmackDown. After Reigns defeated Riddle and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he was greeted and laid out by his old nemesis.

Lesnar shocked The Tribal Chief and the Minneapolis crowd by making his return and confronting his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He extended his right hand for a handshake, and the champion fell for it. A couple of seconds later, the entire Bloodline was on their backs, courtesy of some F5s from The Beast.

WWE has booked a Last Man Standing match between the two superstars at this year's SummerSlam. The Undisputed Universal Championship will be up for grabs, and Lesnar will be eager to avenge what happened at WrestleMania by knocking Reigns off his perch.

However, as good and exciting as the bout sounds, it comes with both pros and cons. Here are two reasons why we think Brock Lesnar should beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and become champion and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Brock Lesnar should defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam: Reigns' part-time schedule as of late

Reigns is no longer a full-time fighting champion

Roman Reigns didn't appear on SmackDown for a couple of weeks. This comes on the heels of him signing a new contract that allows him to work fewer dates than before. Given how he currently holds both world titles and appears sporadically on SmackDown and even more so on RAW, the championships are being underexposed.

WWE should consider the idea of Reigns dropping the title to someone who can appear on shows regularly and can defend at most premium live events. No one knows the intricate details of Brock Lesnar's current return, but if he plans to stay for a while, you will struggle to find a more credible champion than him.

The Conqueror proved in his last run that he can appear on a near-weekly basis and do a great job as champion. WWE could do a lot worse than have Lesnar beat The Head of the Table in their Last Man Standing match and become the second-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#3. Why Lesnar shouldn't defeat Reigns at SummerSlam: He could turn out to be a part-time champion as well

WWE should have full-time champions who can make it every week

The argument against the previous point is that Brock Lesnar has a history of wrestling part-time, and if he were to become champion again, we would see the titles on SmackDown and RAW less frequently. In that regard, it's best to choose the lesser of the two evils and have Roman Reigns retain against him at SummerSlam.

Reigns has been challenged by the likes of Drew McIntyre for future title matches. Many plans will be at stake the second the bell rings at SummerSlam, and they will be flipped on their heads if The Mayor of Suplex City prevails over The Tribal Chief.

The quality of the product will also take a hit if Lesnar wins and starts appearing sporadically on the shows. If Reigns really has to lose the title, he has to do it to someone who can defend it week in and week out.

#2. Why Lesnar should defeat Reigns at SummerSlam: Things would come full circle

Brock Lesnar ruled WWE with an iron fist before his defeat to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He went on a hiatus after that, and in that time, his advocate Paul Heyman switched roles and became Special Counsel to one of his biggest rivals in Roman Reigns.

During the critically-acclaimed Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns feud in 2021, one of the most praiseworthy aspects about it was how they handled the Heyman factor. The man's allegiance was questioned many times, and he ultimately chose his new boss over his old one. He even helped his Tribal Chief beat The Conqueror at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar has a shot at redemption when he locks horns with Reigns at SummerSlam. Him beating his rival and taking his titles would wrap up the story in spectacular fashion, deliver some much-needed karma to The Bloodline, and make everything come full circle.

#1. Why Lesnar shouldn't defeat Reigns at SummerSlam: It would rob fans of a much-hyped Reigns vs. McIntyre or Reigns vs. Rhodes matchup

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

With Drew McIntyre laying down a challenge for Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, WWE has been doing some good long-term storytelling. The same goes for Cody Rhodes' declaration regarding gunning for the world title at some point during his second WWE stint.

Both those potential matchups are fascinating, but that will only happen if Reigns is the champion at the time. We are in no way saying that Brock Lesnar taking on McIntyre or Rhodes is a lousy matchup; in fact, they will be amazing to watch. But those don't quite have the shine as The Tribal Chief taking on his longtime adversary in The Scottish Warrior or the ultimate babyface in The American Nightmare.

As a result, WWE should have Reigns prevail over Lesnar at SummerSlam and retain his status as the top champion in the company. He could then embark on a collision course with McIntyre and then Rhodes when he returns from his injury and give fans some absolute dream matches to watch.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far