2 reasons why Cody Rhodes should lose to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell and 2 he shouldn't

The WWE Universe is getting a complete trifecta of matches between Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and the fans are all in for it. After contesting two bangers at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, they are set to do battle in a Hell in a Cell match at the namesake premium live event.

Fans thought they had seen the last of Cody Rhodes' feud with Seth Rollins when the former made it 2-0 at WrestleMania Backlash. However, The Visionary attacked his rival on RAW during his United States Championship match against Theory, leading to them agreeing to square off for a third time come June 5.

The American Nightmare will look to make it 3-0 against the former WWE Universal Champion. For Rollins, it's all about dignity, and though he claims Rhodes cheated at WrestleMania Backlash, he will also look to grab a win by any means necessary. Unfortunately, only one man can emerge as the winner, and there are cases to be made for both men to walk away with the victory.

On that note, here are two reasons why Cody Rhodes should lose to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell and two why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Cody Rhodes should lose to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at Hell in a Cell: Rollins' momentum will take a hit should he go down 3-0

Rollins could really do with a win

Cody Rhodes' case to beat Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash was a strong one because the latter has the star power to recover from two defeats. However, three losses is a whole new equation, and we are not sure his character's credibility can take the damage.

Rollins coming out on top would be huge for two reasons. Firstly, it would allow him to claw back some lost momentum. Secondly, should he manage to beat Rhodes, he will be the first superstar to hand the star his first loss since his return.

The American Nightmare is easily the hottest star on RAW at the moment. However, that also means that he has the ability to take a loss, and we would rather have it come at the hands of an elite star like The Visionary.

#3. Why Rhodes shouldn't lose to Rollins at Hell in a Cell: He needs to be protected if he is to challenge for the world title

Cody Rhodes arrived in WWE and declared his intentions to do what his father couldn't, and that's become a world champion in the promotion. The declaration was loud and clear, and it will only be a matter of time before he challenges the champion for a shot at his dream.

The Prodigal Son's path to the said destination will be long and hard, and it is important for WWE to have him arrive at the championship picture with as much momentum as possible. For that, he should not be taking an early loss, especially in his first feud back.

Given how Roman Reigns barely has any credible challengers left, The American Nightmare is one of WWE's last chances. They cannot bottle it and have him lose to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins because that will be a significant skidmark in his post-return stint.

Therefore, the former AEW star needs to make a statement and go 3-0 up on The Revolutionary. Hell in a Cell has long been the place to wrap up bitter rivalries, and that is exactly what he should do before moving on to bigger things.

#2. Why Rhodes should lose to Rollins at Hell in a Cell: It would keep this epic feud going

The Cody Rhodes versus Seth 'Freakin' Rollins rivalry is easily the best thing happening on RAW. In fact, you can make a case for it to be the best thing in WWE at the moment. The two performers have been outstanding at every stage of the feud, with their promos and matches garnering critical acclaim from everyone.

No wrestling fan would pass up on watching a feud of this quality. However, should Rhodes defeat Rollins at Hell in a Cell, it will most certainly come to an end. In that regard, the selfish wish here would be for the former Monday Night Messiah to defeat his rival at Hell in a Cell and keep the rivalry going until around SummerSlam.

#1. Why Rhodes shouldn't lose to Rollins at Hell in a Cell: With Rollins finally running out of excuses, the feud would end on an emphatic note

Rollins has been a sore loser throughout this feud

One of the best things about the Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins rivalry is how the latter has always found a way to dismiss his defeats. According to him, the surprise factor and lack of preparation cost him at WrestleMania 38. He also brought up how Rhodes had to cheat to win at WrestleMania Backlash even though the former had tried the same thing and failed.

Hell in a Cell is a match where a winner will be crowned one way or another. Anything goes inside the structure, and that means there will be no excuses for Rollins should he lose a third time.

Shutting The Visionary up for good would be the perfect way to bring this epic feud to a close, and that is why The American Nightmare has to take the win. It would be an emphatic statement and momentum surge, both of which will make his next step all the more promising.

Edited by Pratik Singh