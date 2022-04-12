3 reasons why Randy Orton should challenge Roman Reigns and 2 he shouldn't

Randy Orton maybe a 14-time world champion, but Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania 38 made him the absolute top dog in all of WWE. Holding both the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship, he is now the man to beat within the company.

Now that Reigns is also holding RAW's world title, the future of the show is up in the air. However, it also means that the door is open for the red brand's superstars to challenge him. In terms of challengers for The Tribal Chief, Orton's name has been doing the rounds lately.

Orton is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle, with the pair being picked as targets by The Bloodline this past week on SmackDown. Reigns announced on Friday that he wanted The Usos to go after the RAW champs and unify both sets of tag titles.

This means his cousins will be picking RK-Bro as their next opponents to conquer. However, it could also result in Orton or Riddle challenging for the world titles, with the former being a more enticing option.

In that regard, here are three reasons why Randy Orton should challenge Roman Reigns and two he shouldn't.

#5. Why Randy Orton should face Roman Reigns: It is a blockbuster matchup

As far as high-profile matches go, it can't get much better than this

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is a match of phenomenal star power. It's also a contest that hasn't been overexposed, and one that could main-event any show.

Orton challenging Reigns for the world title(s) would guarantee a top-tier match given the talent, accomplishments and history between the two superstars. After the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38, very few matchups have the capability to draw more attention than this one.

#4. Why Orton shouldn't face Reigns: It would delay Drew McIntyre's chance

Having beaten every challenger since the beginning of his reign as Universal Champion, Roman Reigns finds himself in a difficult position. The number of credible opponents left for him to face is now very low, which is an issue caused entirely by WWE.

However, there is one challenger on SmackDown who is capable of knocking Reigns off his throne. Enter Drew McIntyre, who last faced him in a Champion vs. Champion match in 2020. The Head of the Table won only after interference, making his victory over McIntyre a dirty one.

With The Scottish Warrior racking up victories lately, it's time for him to take the next step and face Reigns for one or both titles. It would not be ideal booking if Randy Orton receives the opportunity ahead of him.

#3. Why Orton should face Reigns: He is a credible and believable challenger

Having said that, Randy Orton is an elite competitor who is always a strong challenger for any championship. His pedigree speaks for itself, having become world champion 14 times in his career.

Orton is thus a legend of the business and still very much at the top of his game. Fans will wholly buy into him as a potential threat to one or both of Roman Reigns' titles. Few superstars are as established and credible as The Viper, and WWE has a safe matchup in Reigns vs. Orton.

#2. Why Orton shouldn't face Reigns: He is currently at the top of the tag division

RK-Bro has been amazing since its inception

Randy Orton's run alongside Riddle as part of RK-Bro has been one of the best parts of RAW. He has lent some much-needed star power to the red brand's tag team division and helped RK-Bro become one of the hottest acts in WWE.

Orton is part of a long-term storyline alongside Riddle. Natural progression dictates that the two will drop the titles and will surely split up at some point. The upcoming months seem locked in for The Apex Predator in this regard, so him challenging for the world title isn't necessary.

#1. Why Orton should face Reigns: Winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will allow him to make history

Orton knows a thing or two about making history

Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion, two titles behind the all-time record jointly held by John Cena and Ric Flair. He is a legend of the business already, but he has the chance to brighten his star even further.

That chance will become a reality if Orton wins the world title two more times. Number 15 can come if he challenges Roman Reigns and beats him. After that, it is simply a case of winning one more to become a history-maker.

With Cena wrestling part-time and Flair long retired, The Viper is in prime position to become a bigger WWE legend than either. He will have to challenge for the world title if he is to do so, and that means stepping up to Reigns at this moment in time.

