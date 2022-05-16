2 reasons why Randy Orton should equal John Cena's 16 world title reigns and 2 why he shouldn't

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the first names anyone would utter when asked to name WWE Superstars. Even non-wrestling fans are familiar with He Who Cannot Be Seen and Mr. RKO. They are two of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the ring and are bonafide legends of the business.

The John Cena and Randy Orton story has numerous chapters in its index. They have crossed paths so many times and have done so as rivals as well as teammates. From battling the entire RAW roster together to fighting in a championship unification match, their history is about as rich as wrestling jewelry can get.

When it comes to world championship reigns, the two sit pretty close on the all-time list. Orton is a fourteen-time world champion, and the only men ahead of him are Ric Flair and Cena himself with sixteen reigns each.

The stats show that The Champ needs to clinch No. 17 to sit alone at the top of the mountain. At this moment in time, however, Cena only wrestles part-time. The same cannot be said for The Viper, who is an active competitor and is probably more likely to end his career with more world championship reigns under his belt than his illustrious counterpart.

On that note, here are two reasons why Randy Orton should tie John Cena's 16 world title reigns and two why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Randy Orton should equal John Cena's 16 world championship reigns: It is a fitting reward for a legend working full-time

Major props must be given to Randy Orton for still wrestling full-time

As mentioned earlier, John Cena and Ric Flair are the only two superstars ahead of Orton on the all-time champions list. Upon closer inspection, there is a strong case to be made for Orton to add two more to his resume.

With Cena wrestling part-time and Flair and fellow 14-time champion Triple H retired, there is a clear path to the top for The Apex Predator. He is also the only full-timer among the names mentioned and it looks like he will stay in WWE for the next decade.

Such commitment to the business deserves recognition, and WWE can give it to him in the form of two more world title reigns. No one would bat an eyelid at Main Event Randy Orton given his pedigree and reputation. The company would be wise to give him future opportunities to become world champion.

#3. Why Orton shouldn't equal Cena's record: It would take opportunities away from his younger peers

As much as everyone would love Randy Orton to win more world titles, he is at an age where he has to start paying his dues to the industry. If he were to become the top champion a few more times, it would come at the expense of younger superstars.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Cody Rhodes could all play the role of WWE's main man for the years to come. WWE pushing Orton would come at the cost of their other younger stars not appearing in the main event scene, and that is something the company cannot afford.

#2. Why Orton should equal Cena's record: It would give us a historic match between two 16-time world champions

A potential battle between two 16-time world champions? Take our money

John Cena and Randy Orton have done battle numerous times over the years. Fans have been clamoring for one last dance between the two greats for a long time. What if we get it in the form of two 16-time world champions going at it in a mega match to determine the king among the greats?

Imagine Orton winning his 16th world title in emotional fashion and then getting interrupted by the returning Cena. Like he did for their huge championship unification match in 2013, The Leader of the Cenation could challenge his fiercest rival to one last match, a titanic battle between the greatest champions WWE has ever seen.

No matter who wins this fantasy match, it will be a historic encounter and a contest that will be talked about for generations. For that to happen, WWE must have The Legend Killer become a legend and make him win Title No. 15 and 16 in the years to come.

#1. Why Orton shouldn't equal Cena's record: It would diminish Cena's legacy a bit

From the moment John Cena won his 15th world title, WWE began teasing a 16th reign and the matching of Ric Flair in the all-time list. He did it a couple of years later when he beat AJ Styles and won the WWE Championship, tying The Nature Boy's record and initiating the conversation of No. 17.

Since knocking Styles off, Cena has talked about becoming a history-maker. We all know that before he retires, WWE will have him win one more world title. It will be an iconic moment that will certainly write The Franchise Player's name into the most sacred of history books.

However, should Randy Orton emerge as another 16-time world champion before Cena gets his 17th, WWE will have backed itself into a corner. The question then arises as to who the company picks to create the most unique piece of history. If that choice ends up being Orton, it will diminish the Suicide Squad star's legacy.

Rather, it makes sense to have Cena take his rightful place as the most decorated world champion in WWE history. WWE can always have The Viper take his shot at No. 15, 16 and maybe even 17 later. They would do well to prioritize his rival first and have him create the history he has been chasing for years.

Edited by Prem Deshpande