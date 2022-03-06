5 reasons why Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion

This past Friday on SmackDown, Ricochet knocked off Sami Zayn to win the latter’s Intercontinental Championship. It was a surprising but welcome title swap and a deserved win for the new champion.

However, given that Zayn only recently won the title, it did come out of nowhere. He held onto the championship for a mere three weeks before dropping it to his high-flying opponent. The Master Strategist was distracted by Johnny Knoxville long enough for The One and Only to beat him.

An incensed Zayn then challenged Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania. The irony of him refusing a challenge from the stunt performer a few days ago wasn’t lost on fans. Nevertheless, it looks like Ricochet is the champion heading into WrestleMania. For all intents and purposes, it is the right decision.

Here are five possible reasons why Ricochet may have defeated Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship this close to WrestleMania.

#5. It rewards Ricochet for his hard work

Ricochet won the title thanks to Johnny Knoxville

Ricochet is popular with the WWE Universe. He is a born entertainer with his high-flying offense and innovative mat game. Some of the things he does are downright jaw-dropping.

Given how criminally underused The Aerial Wonder has been, this Intercontinental Championship win is a huge moment for his career. And with it coming this close to The Show of Shows, it's likely he will be in prime position to have his WrestleMania moment.

#4. It sets up a great match for WrestleMania

Ricochet holding the championship means the door is open for potential challengers to step up and try to take his prize. Whether it's one man or multiple superstars, a great match could be in the cards for ‘Mania.

The dream scenario would be a ladder match with multiple men gunning for the Intercontinental Championship hanging high above. If superstars like the champion are involved, it could easily morph into a stunt show and subsequently a classic.

#3. Some great No. 1 Contender matches could be held before WrestleMania

Ricochet now has a target on his back

The Intercontinental Champion will need a challenger to face when he next defends the title. With the man he beat caught up in a rivalry of his own, he will need a new opponent for his next match.

That opponent could be determined in the upcoming episodes of SmackDown. Multiple superstars could face off for the right to challenge of the IC title. If WWE play their cards right, they will choose an opponent who could contest a barnstormer with The Future of Flight.

#2. It allows Sami Zayn to focus on Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn’s rivalry with Johnny Knoxville started off slow, but it took its first big step this past Friday. The Hollywood star's actions cost Zayn his title, and the latter was unhappy about it, to say the least.

In fact, an enraged Sami immediately challenged Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania, and fans are already excited about the prospect. The Great Liberator getting some comeuppance on The Grandest Stage of Them All will be a spectacle, for sure.

#1. Zayn vs. Knoxville doesn’t need the Intercontinental Championship

Zayn vs Knoxville has been going on inside and out of the ring

Even if the plan was always Zayn and Knoxville locking horns at WrestleMania, it never needed to be an Intercontinental Championship match. It's a high-profile encounter on its own and doesn’t need any title on the line.

Freeing up the IC title allows the two to go at without the foregone conclusion of Sami winning. It also opens the door for other superstars to challenge for the title. This will give deserving talent a chance to stand under the WrestleMania spotlight.

Edited by Jacob Terrell