2 Reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Bobby Lashley on RAW and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Seth Rollins finds himself battling Bobby Lashley next week on Monday Night RAW. The matchup is already exciting, but the fact that it will be fought for the latter's United States Championship means excitement levels are through the roof.

Rollins declared his intentions to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last week. However, a tense backstage segment with Lashley saw him take a break from that journey. He will be looking to silence The All Mighty and become the United States Champion and, by default, the face of RAW.

However, whether or not WWE should book The Visionary to prevail next week is an interesting question that calls for a debate. We look at two reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Bobby Lashley and two why he should take the loss.

#2 Why Seth Rollins should defeat Bobby Lashley on RAW: He is having the run of his life

Rollins has been incredible over the last few months

Many fans believe Seth Rollins' Visionary gimmick is by far the best character he has portrayed on WWE programming. It is a joy to sing along to his entrance music, laugh when he cackles, boo him out of the building when he attacks babyfaces, and marvel at his remarkable in-ring performances.

Rollins has seemingly never operated at this level with this consistency, and it is high time WWE rewards him for it. A win over someone as credible as Bobby Lashley would shoot him right back to the top and erase all the memories of his recent defeats. The Revolutionary has been a revelation in the last year, and his hot streak warrants a championship.

#2 Why Seth Rollins shouldn't defeat Lashley: Lashley is also in the form of his life

The aforementioned argument can also be made for Bobby Lashley. After his unfortunate injury at the Elimination Chamber event earlier this year, many thought it would take him some time to return to the main event picture. Instead, he has had an organic and meteoric rise to the top upon his quick comeback.

Lashley's popularity saw him win the United States Championship, a title he has made extremely credible in the last few months. It would be harsh to book him to lose to Seth Rollins, especially given there has only been a week's worth of buildup to the contest.

The All Mighty will likely drop the title at some point in the future, but WWE should give him his props and have him lose only after a proper feud. He deserves a long run after operating as the face of RAW for a long time and putting in spectacular shifts every week.

#1 Why Rollins should defeat Lashley: It has been years since he last held a championship

Should Rollins win his first title in two years at Lashley's expense?

Most fans can't believe that it has been more than two years since Seth Rollins last held any championship in WWE. After his RAW Tag Team Championship run alongside Buddy Murphy in 2020, he hasn't touched a title. This is a testament to how bulletproof he is and how his best work has come without champion status.

However, Rollins deserves to be a titleholder after his long wait. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is what he wants, it may be a little out of reach at this moment in time. As such, the United States Championship is a more realistic target and one he could win next week on RAW. The Visionary's hot streak means he could very well beat Bobby Lashley and take his title.

#1 Why Rollins shouldn't defeat Lashley: WWE would be throwing away two high-profile matches

Before he got his United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley booked for next week, Seth Rollins was yapping about how he wanted to be world champion. A rematch against Roman Reigns after their fantastic Royal Rumble 2022 encounter is something everyone has been waiting for. This bout will probably not occur if the challenger wins on RAW this Monday.

In addition to that, Lashley dropping the coveted title would rob us of a mega Champion versus Champion matchup against Gunther. Fans have been pitching this collision for Survivor Series since The All Mighty won the championship earlier this year. If he loses to Rollins this week on RAW, the WWE Universe will be robbed of two top-tier matchups. Hey WWE, please don't drop the ball on this.

