5 reasons why Seth Rollins was chosen to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship

On the season premiere of WWE RAW, several superstars needed to find their place on the brand after recently being switched.

Big E defeated Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, and after The Scottish Warrior moved to SmackDown, the WWE Champion was in need of some new competition.

Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio would all throw their hats into the ring on RAW. This led to a fatal four-way ladder match where Seth Rollins was victorious and became the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

There are a number of reasons why The Drip God has been chosen as the next challenger for Big E. Here are just five of them.

#5. Seth Rollins is currently the biggest star on RAW

As a former World Champion, a WrestleMania main-eventer, and a former Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins has done it all in WWE.

Big E has been part of the company for the same amount of time, but Rollins has been collecting accolades whilst the current WWE Champion waited patiently in the wings.

Seth Rollins didn't have a lot of success on SmackDown. Now that he's been drafted back to RAW, he's the only real threat to Big E's title reign.

Other than Bobby Lashley, who has been unable to challenge for the title after already being pinned by the new Champion several times, there aren't many stars who are on the main-event level on RAW.

The company has sent many of its biggest stars over to SmackDown, and RAW could make some new stars or push some of the stars who have been stuck in the mid-card to the main-event level.

