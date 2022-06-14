2 reasons why Seth Rollins should win Money in the Bank and 2 he shouldn't

Seth Rollins cashed in (pun intended) his ticket to Money in the Bank by defeating AJ Styles on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. In doing so, he has a chance at winning a contract that elevated him to megastardom in 2015, when he had the greatest cash-in in WWE history.

Rollins hijacked the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 and made it a triple threat match. The final image of that day saw him pose with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as fireworks went off. Since then, he has been synonymous with the briefcase, and now he has a chance to win it for the second time in his career.

While there are positives to The Visionary becoming Mr. Money in the Bank, there are also some issues. On that note, let's take a look at the pros and cons of Seth Rollins winning the Money in the Bank contract.

#4 Why Seth Rollins should win the Money in the Bank contract: It's always better when a heel holds it

We all fondly remember the time Rollins ran around with the briefcase

Money in the Bank is the biggest x-factor gimmick in WWE. Whoever holds the contract has a free shot at being world champion irrespective of their momentum. Throughout the briefcase's history, a mix of babyfaces and heels have held it, but it is always more interesting when the latter bunch have it in their possession.

Heels can get nuclear heat by ruining a babyface's crowning moment. It also allows for a protagonist to rise and take the title they stole with the contract. When it comes to heels today, there aren't many bigger than Seth Rollins.

The Visionary's cold and calculative nature makes him someone worthy of the Money in the Bank. We have no doubt his cash-in will be sneaky and rage-inducing.

#3 Why Rollins shouldn't win the Money in the Bank contract: It should be used to build new stars

Money in the Bank is a match that can change a superstar's career. You could be spinning your wheels for months, but if you somehow manage to climb the ladder and unhook the briefcase, your worth skyrockets overnight.

Seth Rollins is an established superstar who has achieved a lot in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion, Royal Rumble winner and Money in the Bank winner. He will gain little from winning the match again, especially when the opportunity can be given to someone who is yet to become a mainstay in the company.

The likes of Finn Balor, Madcap Moss, Theory, Omos and others all stand to gain much more from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. WWE should prioritise them and create new stars instead of bettering the resumes of existing ones.

#2 Why Rollins should win the Money in the Bank contract: He needs to bounce back after losing to Cody Rhodes

We are not saying Seth Rollins lost all his credibility after taking a hat-trick of defeats to Cody Rhodes. However, some of it is in danger of evaporating unless he restores it with a rebound win. That win could happen at Money in the Bank when he becomes a two-time winner of the titular match.

Having Rollins win the briefcase would instantly shoot him straight back up to the top of the proverbial tier list. Any shine that he lost from his three losses to Rhodes would be restored if he picks up a victory in the ladder match. As long as he holds the contract, he will be the most feared superstar on the roster.

#1 Why Rollins shouldn't win the Money in the Bank contract: Expectations are too high from his first victory

This image will never be topped, so WWE should let it be

WWE has a habit of striking gold the first time and then milking the magic out of that moment until it's humanly impossible. Seth Rollins' first Money in the Bank win and cash-in are historic, and no matter how well a sequel is executed, it will most certainly not live up to the original.

We don't want to see Rollins get The Miz treatment and cash in for an eight-day reign. He is credible enough to challenge Roman Reigns or any champion on merit without the Money in the Bank contract. Even if WWE have him win the briefcase and cash it in in solid fashion, it will most certainly not hold a candle to the 2015 masterclass.

