5 Reasons Sonya Deville should be added to Money in the Bank

Sonya Deville has been a great authority figure alongside Adam Pearce over the past seven months. However, the WWE Universe have been eagerly awaiting her return to the ring for a long time.

Every time Sonya Deville's come to the ring to make an announcement, fans hoped that it would have to do with her being reinstated as a competitor. At this point, we're still waiting for the day she decides to come back to the ring full-time.

With WWE's first major pay-per-view with fans coming up, it's the perfect time to bring Deville back as a wrestler. Money in the Bank could also set up several storylines for Deville going forward. There's a lot of reasons why Money in the Bank could very well be the now or never moment.

Sonya loves SummerSlam 😏 https://t.co/qHcHrh6jFn — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 12, 2021

So today, we're here to check out the reasons why Sonya Deville should insert herself into the Money in the Bank match.

#5. A live pay-per-view fanbase would go crazy for Sonya Deville

This is the first pay-per-view with fans since the pandemic, folks. Money in the Bank is a monumental event for WWE. Let's bring out all the stops. Heading into the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, what better surprise could the WWE Universe receive than Sonya Deville returning to in-ring action?

The additions of Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Toni Storm were already spoiled on last week's SmackDown. Even if the final slot in the match were to be filled by one of them, it wouldn't get the major reaction from the crowd that the company would probably want.

TONI TIME IS COMING TO #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tY3zMPB28F — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 10, 2021

Money in the Bank is going to be a crowd full of WWE's most die-hard supporters. They'd go ballistic if Sonya Deville's return to the ring was in front of them at one of the most exciting events of the year. Especially if there's a possibility of her getting a shot at Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship.

