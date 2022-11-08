On SmackDown this Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day. The significance of this match cannot be understated due to the rivalry between the two teams and what's at stake.

If Jimmy and Jey Uso hold on to their titles until November 14, they will overtake The New Day as the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods held the titles for a staggering 483 days, but they could be surpassed in the history books if they fail to win on Friday.

Given the history between the two teams, it's hard to predict a clear winner. The case for a victory can be made for both parties. On that note, we look at two reasons why The Usos should defeat The New Day on WWE SmackDown and two reasons why they shouldn't.

#4 Why The Usos should break The New Day's record: History is there to be written

If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day.If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. History is on the line this Friday as @WWEUsos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record. https://t.co/UDu6ZjapVO

If The Usos get past The New Day this Friday on SmackDown, they will become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. It is a monumental achievement and one that WWE should let the champions have.

Jimmy and Jey have been outstanding since Day One (ish) of their title reign. They have earned the right to write (ha) their name into the history books. The fact that they are facing the current record holders is incredible, and it should be them who take the W come Friday.

#3 Why The Usos shouldn't break The New Day's record: A loss would be an all-time great moment

These two men have the pedigree to cause an upset

We are inclined to suggest that given their sheer dominance of the tag team division for more than 450 days, The Usos are the favorites heading into SmackDown. That is exactly why WWE should book them to lose to The New Day on Friday.

Think about it – the shock value of the moment would make it a constant feature of highlight reels. It would also be extra amazing to see a team on the cusp of history lose out at the very end. The New Day hasn't won tag team gold in a long time, so a return to the top of the division at Jimmy and Jey's expense would be extremely sweet.

#2 Why The Usos should break The New Day's record: Their eventual defeat would be that much better

Jimmy and Jey Uso are within touching distance of a historical record and will do everything in their power to win against The New Day on Friday. We feel WWE should book them to overcome Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and write their names into the history books, not least because it would make the day they lose more significant.

Whoever defeats the twins for their titles in the future will have the distinction of ending an all-timer of a run. It's a star-making moment in the making, and that can only happen if they win on Friday. The New Day doesn't need a win, but some team in the future does.

#1 Why The Usos shouldn't break The New Day's record: WWE should capitalize on tensions within The Bloodline

What if this is the scene on Friday night?

WWE has booked a blockbuster match for Friday in the form of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions taking on the longest-reigning tag team champions of all time. This is a contest that can go either way, and one way would be to strike when the iron is hot and have The Usos lose thanks to some Bloodline shenanigans.

Imagine the absolute mayhem if Sami Zayn were to somehow cost Jimmy and Jey their tag team titles against The New Day. The Right Hand Man would go absolutely nuclear with his hate for The Honorary Uce. We can even see Jimmy refusing to do his amazing handshake with Zayn, which would be a tragedy indeed.

If the heels lose to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, they would fail to break their biggest rivals' record. Should Zayn or any Bloodline drama be the reason for their loss, WWE will be laughing all the way to the bank with the number of fans tuning in to watch the meltdown.

