2 reasons why Theory should become United States Champion & 2 why he shouldn't

Theory is set to do battle with Finn Balor for the latter's United States Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. It is a clash that has been in the making for weeks now, with both superstars hell-bent on walking out with the title.

Theory has been a thorn in Balor's side for a long time. He has scored multiple pinfalls on him, so logic suggests that he would be next in line for a shot at the US title. That is exactly what WWE did, booking the two to wrestle for the gold.

The Prince is an established member of the main roster, having made his debut six years ago. Vince McMahon's protege, on the other hand, made his second debut in 2021. It will be veteran versus newcomer, and it could go either way.

In that regard, here are two reasons why the latter should win the United States Championship from Finn Balor, and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Theory should win the US title: It would allow him to ride his momentum

Vince McMahon's protege has momentum on his side

Theory has been on a roll for the last few months. A high-profile match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon in his corner and now a US Championship opportunity is pretty great as far as pushes go.

The former NXT Superstar has plenty of momentum on his side. Even though he lost to McAfee at WrestleMania, he wasn't too affected by it. He has also pinned Finn Balor a couple of times, so he will fancy his chances of winning the US title.

#3. Why he shouldn't win the US title: Finn Balor has barely defended the championship

Finn Balor won the US Championship from Damian Priest earlier this year. However, his booking has been atrocious, as he has been made to look weak continuously throughout his reign as champion.

Balor has taken beatings and losses far more than the average champion. It is not at all ideal for a superstar of his talent and caliber to be booked this way. What's worse is the fact that he has barely defended the title. In fact, he didn't even make it to the WrestleMania 38 card.

The Extraordinary Man deserves to have a solid reign as champion and needs to pick up some wins and title defenses. Defeating Theory would be a statement, and a pretty emphatic one.

#2. Why he should win the US title: He is facing a champion with little momentum

The flip side of the previous point is that should Theory fail to beat Finn Balor, it would hamper his momentum. WWE have backed themselves into a corner with this matchup, with neither superstar in a position to take a loss.

Balor has not set the world on fire during his reign as US Champion. This is perfect for Vince McMahon's protege as far as opponents go. The Prince doesn't look formidable as champion, and unless he decides to resurrect The Demon, his opponent should be taking the win one way or another.

#1. Why he shouldn't win the US title: It would increase the tension between him and Vince McMahon

Things are not exactly rosy between mentor and protege

Theory lost to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, forcing his mentor to show him how it's done. Embarrassingly for the youngster, Vince McMahon ended up winning against the SmackDown commentator, creating tension between the two.

Although McMahon granted his protege a US title opportunity, you can tell that he is expecting nothing less than a win from the former NXT Superstar. Should he lose, he will have no chance in hell of fully getting back in the boss' good graces.

In that regard, it would make more sense if Finn Balor defeats his challenger and sentences him to a hearing from Vinnie Mac. The drama that unfolds after his defeat would be must-see television.

Edited by Prem Deshpande