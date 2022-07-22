2 reasons why Theory should cash in at WWE SummerSlam and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

By holding the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory has a guaranteed world championship match in his hands. He has declared that he will cash in at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, and that has made the show more exciting than ever.

The thought of Theory becoming world champion is unimaginable to many. What makes this even worse is that there is a genuine possibility of him walking out of SummerSlam the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion AND the United States Champion. He has a US Title match with Bobby Lashley lined up at the show, and we aren't putting it past him to sneak a win there.

We are waiting to see if Vince McMahon's protege will end up cashing in his MITB contract. In that regard, we have drawn out the pros and cons, and hereby present two reasons why he should do it and two why he shouldn't.

#4. Why Theory should cash in his MITB contract at WWE SummerSlam: It would create a moment for the ages

If Theory successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam, he will become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Yes, you read that right, and yes, we can't quite believe it is a possibility either.

Mr. A-Towndown becoming world champion would make him a megastar and give fans a moment they will never forget. Of course, the reason they won't forget it is because they will be raining him with boos if it happens. But the point that it would be an unforgettable scene still stands.

#3. Why Theory shouldn't cash in his MITB contract at WWE SummerSlam: He could end up losing his title match

Most fans reacted to the news of Theory cashing in at SummerSlam with something along the lines of 'Is he out of his mind?' It is not any ordinary superstar he will be cashing in on, but two of the best in the company today.

Even if you factor in Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's beaten-up conditions after their Last Man Standing match, they will give it everything if they are cashed in on. In Reigns' case, he will no doubt have The Usos as his insurance policy to prevent any Theory shenanigans.

As a result, it would be pretty stupid of Theory to think he could just walk into SummerSlam, cash in and walk away champion. The Tribal Chief and The Beast are the last superstars you'd want to be involved in a title match with, never mind how injured they are.

#2. Why Theory should cash in at SummerSlam: Whoever wins in the main event will not be a full-time champion

Roman Reigns has been working a lighter schedule as of late. He has appeared on fewer shows and not been around as much. The same goes for Brock Lesnar, who will not be a full-time champion should he triumph over Reigns at SummerSlam.

WWE needs to have its top champion available every week, and the time may be now to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on someone who will be a weekly presence. As a result, it makes sense to have Theory cash in at SummerSlam and beat either Reigns or Lesnar to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the spotlight every week.

#1. Why Theory shouldn't cash in at SummerSlam: It will take the shine off of potential future matches

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

Two names make Theory's cash-in at SummerSlam less appealing: Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. The two superstars who have laid down the gauntlet for a world championship match in the future.

McIntyre is set to be involved in a title match at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rhodes, on the other hand, has declared his intentions to honor his late father and become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Said matchups are extremely appealing if it's Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar standing on the other side of the ring, and not so much with Theory.

With all due respect to Vince McMahon's protege, he is not on the level of The Head of the Table or The Conqueror. Even if he cashes in and becomes champion, Theory versus Rhodes and Theory versus McIntyre lack the 'wow, I am excited' factor.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far