3 reasons why WWE star Finn Balor should turn heel and 1 reason why he shouldn't

Finn Balor is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE. Despite that, he's only been a world champion for about a day. He is one of the greatest stars in NXT history, but that success hasn't completely translated during his main roster tenure.

The Prince has won both the United States and Intercontinental titles, but his reigns were primarily pedestrian. He also hasn't captured tag team gold in his six years on WWE's main roster.

As Edge has built his Judgment Day stable, there have been conversations about new members joining. The WWE Hall of Famer even mentioned names like Ciampa and Alexa Bliss as potential recruits on the latest RAW.

The interesting part about the RAW segment was that Finn Balor was nowhere to be seen. Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest defeated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in tag team action. They also took part in a post-match attack. It would have been the perfect time for Balor to make the save, but he did not appear.

Is a heel turn in the cards for the former Universal Champion? Here are three reasons why Balor should turn heel and one reason he should not.

#3 Balor should turn heel to give himself a character change

Finn Balor has basically played two characters during his time in NXT and WWE. He is primarily a smiling babyface that never surrenders. He used that character to rule over NXT for a few years. The Demon was an alter-ego that only emerged as a final resort in feuds. All of his titles wins in WWE have been as a babyface character.

His second persona came out when he went back to NXT. Balor was much more serious and didn't play around in feuds. He seemed like a heel but was more of a tweener with an edge. He was still too popular for fans to boo him, so while it worked, it wasn't a full-blown heel turn.

If he underwent a complete turn in WWE, it would be new territory for the former Universal Champion. A betrayal of AJ Styles would be the easiest way to do it because of the latter's relationship with the fans.

Balor could act similar to how he did as The Prince during his second stint in NXT, but he could add more heelish tendencies. He could cheat or gang up on good guys like Ezekial, Cody Rhodes, Mustafa Ali, and other faces on RAW.

#2 A heel turn could rejuvenate Balor's main roster career in WWE

What does the future hold for Judgment Day?

As referenced above, Balor's main-roster tenure in WWE has mostly been as a beloved face. Fans loved and cheered him along during his entrance. His run atop WWE was short as he was injured when he won the Universal title. The Prince will always be cheered, but a change could push him further up the card.

He's come and gone from RAW and SmackDown a few times, winning mid-tier titles. If he turns heel by himself or by joining Judgment Day, it could revitalize his career. Balor could pursue any of the titles, including tag team or singles gold. His potential as a heel is untapped because it hasn't been fully explored in WWE.

Before Ripley joined Edge, she was languishing in the tag team division. She won the RAW Women's Title last year but hasn't been in the picture since that win. Joining Judgment Day might be what Ripley needs to get back to the Championship.

There could also come a time when Balor leads a coup in Judgment Day to oust Edge. He knows how to lead a faction (he created The Bullet Club in NJPW), which could be another easy way to get heat.

#1 His addition to Judgment Day would give the group another top-tier performer

The Nightmare was the latest star to join Judgment Day.

If Balor turns heel and joins Edge, it would give the group another former world champion. Before joining the faction, Damien Priest had a decent run as United States Champion. Before signing up with The Rated-R Superstar, Rhea Ripley won both singles and tag team gold in WWE.

Factions in wrestling work better if all group members are good in the ring. Balor is among the top in the industry in terms of in-ring ability. His potential heel turn would give the heel side of the roster another strong performer.

Match quality is never usually in question when Balor is involved. If WWE wants Judgment Day to indeed be one of the top factions in history, it needs a few more members. The Prince is already a star, and joining Edge could make him a bigger one.

#1 He shouldn't turn heel because he's one of the more popular faces in WWE

A big reason against Balor turning heel and joining Edge would be the roster dynamics. The former NXT Champion is one of the top faces on RAW alongside Cody Rhodes, Lashley, The Mysterios Riddle, and AJ Styles. Ezekial and Mustafa Ali are slowly being built up as a face.

When it comes to heels, there are many more established bad guys on RAW and SmackDown. Edge, Damien Priest, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins are among the top heels on RAW. The red brand also has Omos, Alpha Academy, Theory, The Miz, Apollo Crews, and Veer Mahaan. If Balor does turn heel, it could tip the scale in favor of the heels.

The crowd loves Balor, cheering him fervently during all of his matches. While a feud with Styles is enticing due to the in-ring potential, he might achieve more as a good guy in WWE.

