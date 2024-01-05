Rebels going corporate, workhorses going Hollywood - 4 WWE icons who became what they once despised

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," the Batman villain Harvey Dent once said. This iconic quote from The Dark Knight suggests that if given enough time, everyone ends up becoming something they once criticized due to the ups and downs of life. It is a concept we face everyday in our lives, and one which plays out very publicly on the global platform like WWE.

Over the years, many statements made on the Stamford-based promotion's programming have, as the kids say, "aged like milk." This has often been for the better, with the authors of the statements experiencing character growth, and it has other times been for the worse. A few examples stand out involving prominent WWE Superstars strongly opposing a certain philosophy but eventually adopting it later in their career.

Here are four legendary WWE Superstars who became what they once despised

#4. After years of criticizing The Rock for abandoning WWE for Hollywood, John Cena does the same

The year was 2011. The Rock had just returned to WWE after being seven years away from the Stamford-based company, where he was declared the host of WrestleMania 27. In the main event of that show, John Cena, the man who had succeeded The Brahma Bull as the face of the company, subsequently called him out for "abandoning" the Stamford-based promotion to chase Hollywood superstardom.

As the duo feuded over the next two years, prolonged absence from the Stamford-based company for film commitments was a major criticism levied upon The Great One by The Cenation Leader. The latter argued that if The Rock loved the business, he would make time to appear, even if for short runs.

Fast forward to 2024, Cena is a bonafide Hollywood star who rarely competes in the ring because the risk to his body puts entire movie production in jeopardy. The tables have truly turned, and to The Champ's credit, he has repeatedly apologized for his remarks and owned up to his past ignorance.

#3. Roman Reigns became the part-time WWE world champion he accused Brock Lesnar of being

Brock Lesnar's record-breaking 504-day run as the WWE Universal Champion provided many historic moments and blockbuster feuds. He battled the likes of Braun Strowman, Kane, and Samoa Joe, but arguably his biggest challenger was the man who would eventually dethrone him: Roman Reigns. The former Big Dog's main motivation? Free the title from the part-time dictator holding it hostage.

Fast forward to 2024, Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for over 1220 days, having taken on a lighter schedule for almost half that time, which is longer than Lesnar's entire reign. Multiple superstars have criticized him for this, to which he has retorted that they would all take his schedule if they had the chance.

The man who once, as a full-time workhorse, defended the Stamford-based company from part-time megastars has become a part-time megastar in his own right.

#2. CM Punk becomes the John Cena-esque smiling babyface company man he once rebelled against

Arguably, the most iconic moment of CM Punk's illustrious career is the infamous Pipebomb promo. The Voice of the Voiceless rocked the entire industry with the allegedly worked shoot promo where he accused John Cena and The Rock of being corporate yes-men. For years to come, he would be the anti-establishment figure antagonizing their polished heroic characters with his brash rule-bending.

More than a decade later, Punk has returned to WWE as the mature, polished babyface, giving inspiring promos to send the crowd home happy. Going forward, he looks likely to be booked in the main event of WrestleMania over ever-present younger stars like Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. A section of fans who once loved his rebellious character in the early 2010s now label him "PG Punk" and feel he has "sold out."

What do you think 2011 CM Punk would say to his current self if he had the chance?

#1. Anti-authority rebel Triple H takes over from Vince McMahon as the boss

The rise of the Attitude Era was, among other things, driven by acts like D-Generation X rebelling against the authority of Vince McMahon. The faction's signature blend of brashness, envelope-pushing, and innuendo was great for business and catapulted Triple H to main event status.

The Game would soon become the top heel in WWE and later an on-screen authority figure, facilitating the rise of stars like Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson and The Shield. Fast forward to 2024, and he has now taken over the entire company's creative duties, replacing none other than Vince McMahon.

In one way, replacing the man you opposed is the ultimate victory for a rebel. In another way, it is the ultimate defeat, an admission that you cannot beat the system, so you join it. Do you think the 1997 Triple H would get along with the current version of The Game?