Recent free agent signings/roster moves in WWE, AEW and other promotions

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10 Dec 2019, 11:26 IST SHARE

Scurll's deal with ROH expired at the end of November 2019.

With the final month of 2019 now upon us, we can expect many roster moves to take place throughout professional wrestling. Those stars who signed deals that expire at the end of the year will start to look towards their next deals. Performers who have already seen their deals expire are currently weighing their options.

A week hasn't gone by without some sort of prominent news coming out regarding a star or stars either being released or signed. Matt Taven and Marty Scurll have already had their deals lapse with Ring of Honor as Taven has re-upped with ROH while Scurll is now technically a free agent.

John Morrison's return to the WWE was announced last week on WWE Backstage and the company kept the hits coming by releasing the Ascension, Luke Harper and Sin Cara on Sunday. Impact Wrestling also offered a deal to independent wrestler Larry D this weekend. That's likely just the opening round of what is always an ongoing cycle of free agency and roster moves in pro wrestling.

The following slide show will round up the roster moves of a few prominent promotions including the WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and ROH. Not much turnover has occurred in Impact Wrestling, so I did not include them. Fightful.com has a detailed list as to who's signed where and for how long.

Ring of Honor Roster Moves

Rush won the ROH World title from Matt Taven.

After experiencing probably the biggest talent loss last year when members of The Elite left to form All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor restocked its roster with a varied amount of talent. The likes of Brody King, PCO, Rush, Dragon Lee, Tracy Williams, and Mark Haskins were among the big names that joined the company.

PCO, Rush, and Dragon Lee all signed one-year deals for 2019 but have yet to re-sign or move on. Other talents, however, have fallen into place. Matt Taven re-signed with ROH after dropping his World Championship to Rush. The company also added veterans Tyler Bateman, who had previously worked for Hollywood Wrestling, and Dan Maff, a former Ring of Honor stalwart who was one of the original wrestlers when the company debuted in 2002.

One of the messier situations involved Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein. She was let go from the company after some issues arose between the two sides. Klein is technically still listed as the title holder on ROH's official website, but she has moved on. Marty Scurll's contract expired at the end of November, but nothing has been revealed regarding his future. His friends in The Elite are likely in constant contact with the Villain.

