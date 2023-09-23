Recent WWE release that caused a stir online: Who is Melanie Brzezinski?

The list of WWE releases has added a new name to it: Melanie Brzezinski. WWE signed the 23-year-old to a developmental contract in December 2022 .

Brzezinski attended West Chester University at Chester Springs, but decided to move out of state after one semester. This is when she headed out to Tampa, and attended the University of Tampa with an Academic Transfer scholarship.

Her social media showcases Melanie’s interest in the fitness industry, and how she ensures she maintains her physique as a fitness model. She impressed the WWE judges during the special tryout session on December 1st, 2022 and they saw her potential to be a superstar.

Expand Tweet

The young star took to social media to announce her exit from the sports entertainment giant, and expressed her gratitude for everyone she connected with during her brief period with the company.

It’s unknown whether she wishes to continue in the pro wrestling industry or if she'll move to another industry that is more aligned with her dreams. As per her social media, she said, “I am taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine.”

However, not many within the WWE Universe actually knew about her contract with the company. Several fans have taken to social media in an attempt to know more about her.

Melanie Brzezinski supposedly resembles 14-time world champion

WWE has always kept an eye out for young stars who could become the ‘Next Big Thing’. Therefore, when the company signed Melanie Brzezinski, it seemed like that moment.

It so happens that the young star resembles 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair. In fact, Dave Meltzer observed the same!

"Melanie Brzezinski, 22, a bodybuilder and student at the University of Tampa, was signed this past week after a tryout. She was said to resemble Charlotte Flair."

Even though the young former superstar never got the opportunity to meet Charlotte Flair in the ring, it’s hopeful her next dreams will take off soon!