Recently drafted 29-year-old star just made a huge mistake by attacking Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions

Becky Lynch battled Trish Stratus tonight at WWE Night of Champions in a match that ended controversially.

The crowd was behind Lynch for the match but Trish was able to dominate the action early. However, The Man battled back and it appeared like she was heading towards a victory over the WWE Hall of Famer. Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring and blasted Lynch with a knee to the face. Stratus quickly capitalized and covered Becky to steal a win at the premium live event. Stark and Stratus posed on the entrance ramp as Lynch fumed in the ring.

Zoey was just called up to the main roster during this year's WWE Draft. The 29-year-old was selected by RAW and has an incredible amount of potential in the women's division. Stark attacked Becky Lynch to make a name for herself, but it has the potential to backfire spectacularly.

Lynch was motivated for revenge heading into Night of Champions, but now it may be all she can think of. Trish Stratus was the superstar who got pinned to lose the Women's Tag Team Championship and now has to rely on outside interference to win matches. Zoey Stark will likely be on the main roster for years to come and Becky will likely never forget that she attacked her at Night of Champions.

Becky Lynch sends message to Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus following WWE Night of Champions

Becky Lynch sent a message to both Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark following her match at Night of Champions.

Zoey Stark busted open Becky Lynch during her attack and fans are already comparing it to when Nia Jax accidentally broke The Man's nose back in the day. Stark not only made a mistake by aligning with Trish Stratus, but she also may have brought out the best in Becky Lynch moving forward.

Lynch took to Twitter after the match and uploaded a photo of her bloody face after the match. She warned Trish Stratus that revenge is a dish best served cold and added that Zoey made a huge mistake.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC," tweeted Lynch.

The rivalry between Lynch and Stratus appears to be far from over. It will be fascinating to see if Lita gets involved as she still hasn't responded to Stratus costing them the Women's Tag Team Championship.

