5 betrayals that could happen at WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for May 27, 2023, at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Almost every championship is being put on the line at the WWE Premium Live Event, and fans are waiting in anticipation to see the matches and their favorite pro wrestlers light the ring on fire.

However, the WWE Universe must remember that ultimately Night of Champions is a PLE, and fans should be prepared for some surprises. One of the shock elements that fans are already expecting is betrayal.

Below are five possible betrayals fans can expect to see at Night of Champions:

#5. The Usos turn on Roman Reigns

WWE has been teasing the downfall of The Bloodline for a while now. Initially, it was predicted that Jey Uso would turn on Roman Reigns, but that didn’t happen. He returned to The Bloodline after almost quitting, and things seemed to be returning to normal for The Bloodline.

Unfortunately for The Usos, they lost the Undisputed Tag Team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39. Since then, The Tribal Chief has been ruthless towards them, even making them apologize on live TV.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are giving The Usos more respect than The Tribal Chief, which is deepening the cracks in the faction. Next, Roman Reigns announced it would be him and Solo Sikoa to battle Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team titles rather than The Usos, further humiliating the multi-time tag team champions.

At Night of Champions, The Usos can turn on Roman Reigns to finally break The Bloodline and end the disrespect and humiliation The Tribal Chief has been hurling at them.

#4. Lita helps Trish Stratus overpower Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus replaced Lita as Becky Lynch's partner in a tag team match after Lita was attacked backstage. In that match, the tag team titles were put on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Lynch and Stratus lost the Women’s Tag Team titles to their opponents. Immediately after the loss, Stratus turned on The Man, sparking a rivalry.

In the following days, Stratus announced she was the one who attacked Lita, and nobody could replace her in the women’s division.

Now, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are going head-to-head at Night of Champions. Fans can expect Lita to return, but not for Becky Lynch. Lita can betray her former tag team partner Becky Lynch and side with her mystery attacker, Trish Stratus.

#3. Triple H costs Cody Rhodes the victory

On a recent edition of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and injured his arm. The American Nightmare barricaded himself inside the locker room, and Triple H tried to talk him out of his upcoming match.

During the conversation, Rhodes insisted that he would fight Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions and refused to listen to The Game.

Even though WWE did not tease any tension between them, the refusal can cost The American Nightmare the victory against The Beast. Triple H can interfere during the match and create an opportunity to allow Brock Lesnar to steal the win easily.

#2. Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns wants to be at the top and continue dominating The Bloodline and the men’s division. However, Solo Sikoa might be the one Superstar he fears to a certain extent.

Ever since Sikoa joined The Bloodline, he has been The Enforcer for The Tribal Chief. On the other hand, he has constantly witnessed The Tribal Chief be cruel and demeaning towards his brothers, The Usos.

Essentially, Solo Sikoa can snap at Night of Champions and turn on Roman Reigns. To add a further twist, maybe Paul Heyman walks away with Sikoa, abandoning The Tribal Chief.

WWE is possibly moving towards a massive storyline that ends with Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns, and Night of Champions could be where it begins!

#1. Kevin Owens abandons Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn received the bigger pop when Owens and Zayn secured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Afterwards, Sami Zayn showed more interest in putting down Roman Reigns than celebrating the tag team titles. Even though Kevin Owens has not said anything, he may have shown his growing frustration with his facial expressions.

Kevin Owens can turn on Sami Zayn at Night of Champions and portray himself as the top heel on RAW. Not only will this be a hot-selling moment, it will also allow WWE to create more storylines and rivalries around Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens individually.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes