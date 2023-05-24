Will Triple H return to in-ring action against Cody Rhodes? Analysing possibilities

Triple H and Cody Rhodes engaged in a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw, which aired on May 22, 2023. It was right after The American Nightmare barricaded himself in the locker room after being the victim of the Kimura Lock from Brock Lesnar. The Game wanted Rhodes to get his arm checked and possibly back out of his singles match at Night of Champions.

Cody Rhodes refused to do so and counter-questioned Triple H about what the latter would do in his situation. Of course, The Game has worked through various injuries and didn’t have a response. Considering Rhodes blatantly refused to listen to Triple H, there's speculation that this could lead to a possible storyline between the megastars.

The chances of The King of Kings returning to the ring against Cody Rhodes are bleak. He is medically unfit to step inside the ring for a fight. In fact, HHH has announced he will never return to in-ring action after almost suffering a heart failure.

If WWE and Triple H intend to bring The Game back, there will possibly be no in-ring action. Hunter might be a part of heated segments and promos, bringing back his heel character from his time with The Authority, making life quite difficult for Cody Rhodes, but there won’t be any brawling, in-ring or otherwise.

Triple H could bring in a younger superstar against Cody Rhodes

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Bill Apter gave his two cents about a possible feud between Triple H and Cody Rhodes. He believes that if it goes forward, WWE Superstar Austin Theory could rise to the challenge and take on Cody Rhodes on The Game’s behalf.

"But maybe the guy who John Cena said, 'I don't believe what you do at this point of time,' maybe by that time Austin Theory would be graduated into that position," said Bill Apter.

On the other hand, Bill Apter revealed another name who would be a great choice for a feud with Cody Rhodes: CM Punk. The veteran said that Punk not signing a new deal with AEW could be an indication of his return to the WWE ring.

Even though WWE hasn’t teased any tension between The Game and The American Nightmare, HHH’s return to pro-wrestling in any shape will receive a huge round of applause from the WWE Universe!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes