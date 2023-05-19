Backstage report on heat between Roman Reigns and The Usos 

Roman Reigns has been at odds with his cousins, The Usos, ever since they lost the tag team championships at WrestleMania 39. The tensions between The Bloodline are set to reach new heights on this week's episode of SmackDown, as reports from Boozer #BWE suggest that Jimmy and Jey will make a costly mistake, leading to the wrath of The Tribal Chief.

The Head of the Table has not been pleased with Jimmy and Jey Uso after they lost to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens twice. He is now set to challenge Zayn and Owens for the tag team titles at Night of Champions along with Solo Sikoa. Reports suggest that a feud between Reigns, Sikoa, and The Usos is on the horizon.

The dynamic between Roman Reigns and The Usos have always been complex, and Better Wrestling Experience (Boozer) has reported that the heat between Usos and Reigns is set to escalate on SmackDown this week. Jimmy and Jey will apparently 'F Up,' and Reigns will not be happy about it.

Roman Reigns has continued to disrespect The Usos

The Head of the Table has left no opportunity to embarrass The Usos since they lost the tag team titles. Last week on SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shoved Jimmy Uso as he refused to apologize for tarnishing the name of The Tribal Chief by failing to capture the tag team titles from Zayn and Owens.

Reigns has made it clear that he expects excellence from his family members, and any perceived weakness is met with disdain. The loss at WrestleMania seems to have ignited a spark within Reigns, further solidifying his conviction as the Tribal Chief.

The Usos are set to face Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar on this week's SmackDown, and as per reports, Jimmy and Jey will make huge mistake during their match. It remains to be seen what exactly this error will entail, but given the high stakes and Reigns' volatile nature, it is safe to assume that he will not take it lightly.

Roman Reigns has shown a propensity for anger and retribution when his authority is challenged, and The Usos will likely bear the brunt of his wrath.

