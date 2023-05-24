3 ways The Usos will cost Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions 2023

The Usos’ Jimmy and Jey are, without a doubt walking on thin ice now that Roman Reigns’ disappointment in them is very much evident. This came after the duo failed to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

This frustration has left The Bloodline’s Tribal Chief with no other choice than to be the one to do the dirty work and challenge the current tag team champs alongside his Enforcer – Solo Sikoa. Now that this championship match has been locked in for the Night of Champions, there are numerous possibilities as to how this upcoming bout would end.

One of the possibilities is The Usos costing Reigns and Sikoa the match. To that end, here are some of the possible scenarios if such a turnout happens.

#3 The Usos siding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, at some point, became buddies until the latter’s infamous chair shot to Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble last January. However, they met backstage when the former Honorary Uce even tried to talk sense to Jey.

Their glimmer of friendship sadly fell apart, though, during an episode of RAW where Jey attacked Sami after the latter won a match against the former’s brother, Jimmy.

After what transpired between them, not to mention Kevin Owens and Zayn winning the Tag Team Championships from them, the former Bloodline member still talks to Jey, trying to convince him that there’s still a way out of the faction.

The Usos’ loyalty to Roman Reigns remained tight until these past couple of weeks.

After making them apologize, it was revealed that Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be the ones fighting for the tag titles instead at the upcoming Night of Champions. To add more salt to injury, Reigns dedicated the match to the legendary wrestling duo – Afa and Sika of the Wild Samoans, who he deems the greatest wrestling tag team.

After the humiliation, there’s no denying that something snapped in them.

However, during this week’s episode of RAW, Owens – in response to Reigns dedicated their victory at Night of Champions to The Usos. It’s uncertain, though, how Jimmy and Jey took it, but if KO was sincere with it as a sign of respect to their rivals, it’s interesting to see how The Usos would reciprocate such a gesture.

#2 Persuading Solo Sikoa to turn on Roman Reigns

The Bloodline’s Enforcer – Solo Sikoa, was sent by their Elders to aid Roman Reigns to maintain order within the faction. However, considering his subtle reactions, is Reigns starting to get on his nerves as well?

Nobody has the slightest idea what’s going with Sikoa’s head, though a lot of fans may already have this gut feeling in them that The Bloodline’s Enforcer could turn on Reigns.

The May 19 episode of SmackDown saw Reigns livid at The Usos after launching an attack on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Reigns still got some stuff to say to the former Uce when Zayn and Owens got jumped on by the former tag team champs.

Reigns was about to exit the ring when he accidentally bumped into Sikoa. It can be seen how irked The Enforcer was at the time, while The Tribal Chief was pretty much startled by what just happened.

Based on how Sikoa reacted, it seems that he won’t be backing down on any adversary he’d be facing, even if it’s his Tribal Chief. With that in mind, The Usos could sway The Enforcer to side with them.

#1 The Usos’ interference backfires in epic fashion during Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s match at Night of Champions

Both The Usos and Solo Sikoa seemed to have a penchant for sneaking into most of Roman Reigns’ championship matches and giving a helping hand to their Tribal Chief in need. To that end, it’s also plausible that Jimmy and Jey could interfere with the upcoming tag team championship match at Night of Champions.

Be reminded, however, that not all interferences will come with a clean getaway. Provided that Jimmy and Jey interfere during the match, such a dirty tactic could end up blowing up right in their faces costing Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s Night of Champions match.

Whatever the turnout, it is certain that the four WWE Superstars will be putting up one of the best matches at Night of Champions.

