5 WWE Superstars who could have helped Kevin Owens had Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn missed the show

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn capturing the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Bloodline’s Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 39 was indeed a memorable spot during The Show of Shows. Now that the dust has settled, it is very evident that the rivalry between them is just getting started.

This week’s WWE RAW saw Owens slug it out against Solo Sikoa but come up short. This was alongside the fact that he was still recuperating from the vicious backstage attack launched by Sikoa during last week’s SmackDown.

Due to flight delays, both Sami Zayn and the returning Matt Riddle were not at his side while he and Sikoa were at it. The two superstars arrived just in time to come to his rescue and stop the post-match attack by The Usos and Sikoa.

But what if Zayn and Riddle missed the show entirely? Who would have come to The Prizefighter’s aid? Here are some plausible Superstars who could have:

#5. Street Profits might have come to Kevin Owens’ aid had Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle failed to show up

WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, better known as The Street Profits, recently challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles, though the latter prevailed and retained their belts.

There’s no animosity between them and the current tag team champs. It just so happens that the belts are wrapped around the latters' waists. There has been a bit of heat between The Usos and The Street Profits. A case in point being the night prior to their match at last year’s SummerSlam. Chaos erupted and there was even a spot where Jey accidentally superkicked guest referee Jeff Jarrett.

#4. Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus could also have come to the rescue had Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle failed to show up.

Last year Kevin Owens was revealed as the fifth man in the team of The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series: WarGames. A week prior to the event, the two teams clashed, though it was The Bloodline who gained the upperhand. There was a spot where Roman Reigns took out Sheamus with a Superman Punch when KO showed up and turned the tide.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Another Brawling Brute member that could have possibly given Kevin Owens a hand was Drew McIntyre. Owens and McIntyre may have fought inside the ring numerous times, but the above-mentioned gesture of The Prizefighter before last year’s Survivor Series was much appreciated by The Scottish Warrior and the rest of The Brawling Brutes.

Another thing worth noting is the fact that both WWE Superstars’ goal at the time was to bring down Roman Reigns and his heel faction.

Owens also came to McIntyre’s (and Johnny Gargano’s) aid when the latter was ganged upon by The Alpha Academy and Austin Theory during a match at SmackDown in September last year. The Prizefighter became the equalizer at the time and eventually sent Chad Gable, Otis, and Theory packing.

#2. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano was another WWE Superstar who could have made a much-needed save on Kevin Owens during his recent match against Solo Sikoa had Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle failed to show up. As mentioned in the previous entry, Kevin Owens backed Gargano and Drew McIntyre during a match that led to their opponents retreating.

Prior to this, Johnny Wrestling was already at odds with The Alpha Academy and Austin Theory. Owens was always there for Gargano and there were even times when they teamed up to fight the three superstar heels.

#1. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was another who could have come to Kevin Owens' aid. For those unaware, he was the mediator between Owens and Sami Zayn prior to this year’s WrestleMania.

Just when everyone thought that the rift between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was no longer fixable, the latter rushed in to help the former from being assaulted by The Usos. The pop came when the two eventually hugged it out and went on to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

They returned the favor during Cody Rhodes’ match against Roman Reigns during Night Two of WrestleMania 39. If it weren’t for Solo Sikoa delivering a Samoan Spike on Rhodes while the referee was distracted, the WWE Universe would have had a new Undisputed Universal Champion that night.

