Recently returned star interferes, major faction interrupts - 5 potential finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory on WWE RAW

A major rematch from a recent episode of WWE RAW will be taking place this week. Kevin Owens is set to go one-on-one with Austin Theory. Theory is the current Mr. Money in the Bank.

Their upcoming bout will be a rematch from WWE RAW two weeks ago. The two talented superstars had an epic clash which featured many big moves, including Kevin Owens taking a gnarly bump onto the steel steps. In the end, however, Owens put Theory away following a Pop-Up Powerbomb and Stunner combination.

Since their big match, the two have continued their war of words. Kevin Owens gave a fired-up speech to Mr. Money in the Bank on WWE RAW last week, which ultimately led to the two coming to blows. The hope is that they will be able to settle their issues when they go one-on-one this week.

Of course, Theory is far from a popular superstar in the locker room. Both he and Owens have enemies, which may lead to a surprisingly chaotic conclusion to their bout. On the other hand, either superstar is capable of picking up a big win. Who will walk away with the victory? How could the bout end?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory on WWE RAW.

#5. Austin Theory may use his Money in the Bank briefcase and get disqualified on WWE RAW

Austin Theory

Austin Theory has had quite the year. He won the United States Championship but ultimately went on to lose it to Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank. That same night, Adam Pearce put Theory in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as a surprise entry.

The element of surprise worked out well for A-Town's finest, as Austin won the Money in the Bank briefcase. His big win guarantees him a championship opportunity at any point in the year after winning. Since his major victory, he has regularly flaunted the briefcase and tormented superstars over his title opportunity.

In addition to the contract the briefcase brings, the Money in the Bank case can also be used as a weapon. Theory has used it before and if things aren't looking good for him on WWE RAW, he may use the briefcase as a weapon. If the referee sees it, he'll be automatically disqualified. For Theory, the disqualification may be worth it if he can hurt Owens in the process.

#4. Johnny Gargano may prevent Theory from cheating and cost him the match

Johnny Gargano made his epic return to World Wrestling Entertainment just under a month ago. On the August 22nd episode of WWE RAW, he came to the shock of the fans live in Toronto and those watching around the world. He then cut an impassioned speech about why he returned to WWE.

Unfortunately, his return wasn't complete sunshine or rainbows, as it briefly took a turn for the worse. Austin Theory came out and belittled his former mentor. Johnny Wrestling took it in stride, however, and superkicked Theory before leaving with a smile. Austin got revenge last week when he hit Gargano from behind after Johnny's in-ring return.

Johnny Wrestling and Austin Theory probably aren't done interacting. If Mr. Money in the Bank decides to attempt to cheat to defeat Owens, Gargano may end up coming out to prevent it. If nothing else, Theory may eat another superkick for his troubles.

#3. Austin Theory may surprisingly pin Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

It has become easy for fans and WWE Superstars alike to underestimate Austin Theory. While on NXT, he had the reputation of a bumbling idiot. He spent months on the main roster as Vince McMahon's personal project.

Many are of the belief that Theory only succeeded due to Vince McMahon's aid. While the support from the boss aided his ascension, A-Town's finest has many gifts. He's a great athlete. He's young with strong genetics. Theory is also natural in the ring.

If Kevin Owens manages to underestimate Theory, the talented superstar could potentially defeat the veteran. With his raw talent, the former United States Champion could even defeat Owens cleanly. He has the skills to get the job done.

#2. Owens may win the bout with a Stunner or Pop-Up Powerbomb

Kevin Owens

While Theory could potentially win the bout, Kevin Owens has to be the favorite going into their match. The Prize Fighter has held numerous championships. In NXT, he won the biggest title on the brand. On the main roster, he's held the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.

Kevin Owens is one of the key superstars on WWE RAW. He is the more experienced star but at this point in time, seemingly the more motivated superstar. The fire and passion he has displayed recently can practically be felt by viewers at home.

When Austin Theory and Kevin Owens clash during WWE RAW, the end will likely be the same as it was two weeks ago. The pair will have a fantastic fight, but Owens will win following a Pop-Up Powerbomb or Stunner. Perhaps he'll once again use a combination of the two.

#1. The Bloodline may attack Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

The Bloodline

Kevin Owens has been stirring up controversy lately. He has repeatedly sent a message to Roman Reigns about how The Tribal Chief "owes" Owens. He's said it publicly on television and he's had Sami Zayn tell Roman directly.

Roman Reigns made it clear in no uncertain terms that The Head Of The Table doesn't owe anybody anything when speaking to Sami Zayn on SmackDown last month. Still, Owens continues to stoke the flames.

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens on WWE RAW may fail to have a proper ending. Instead, The Bloodline may show up to send a message to Owens. Whether the group comes without Roman or not, the faction may very well leave Kevin laid out in the center of the ring.

What will happen if Kevin Owens and Austin Theory have a rematch from WWE RAW just a few weeks ago? Will the cocky and confident Theory manage to defeat the veteran? Will Kevin Owens continue to teach Austin a lesson? Fans will have to tune in to find out the results of this epic collision.

How do you expect the bout between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory on WWE RAW to end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far