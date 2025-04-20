Record-breaking WWE champion to quit RAW, Triple H to cancel Gunther’s push? - 5 Directions for The Ring General after losing his title

Gunther lost his position at the top of the roster after his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has managed to make a name for himself in the industry and has a lot of potential in returning to the top, but this time without a World title.

Gunther has become one of WWE's top stars, and the company won’t let The Ring General lose his momentum with just a loss on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Austrian star is expected to explore new directions following WrestleMania, which could end up enhancing his position in the company and give him something new to take on in the squared circle. A few new rivalries and matches would keep the suppliers satisfied. Let’s check out a few directions he could go following his title loss.

#5. Quit RAW

Gunther has been quite confident in his position as one of WWE's most dominant stars. However, a submission loss to Jey Uso would have been very humiliating for The Ring General and could end up making major changes to his future.

After an embarrassing loss, he could decide to quit the red brand and make headlines by moving to SmackDown. A possible shift could open opportunities for the star as well.

#4. Turn babyface

Gunther has done a brilliant job as a heel over the past few months. However, with a massive loss at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, it is better that the star turns into a babyface and enhances the depth of the roster by opening the opportunity to add some more incredible matches to WWE's cards.

#3. Feud with Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso sacrificed his entire Road to WrestleMania to elevate the status of his case, and his hard work ultimately paid off. During the build-up to the World Heavyweight Championship match, Gunther unleashed an assualt on the star, leaving him bruised and battered.

After getting defeated by Big Jim's brother at WrestleMania, Gunther could begin a feud with Jimmy Uso and reclaim his position at the top while having the attention of the new champion for a future title opportunity.

#2. Gunther battles with Bron Breakker; back to the mid-card scene

Gunther and Bron Breakker have both made a glorious impact on the company's mid-card scene, and a potential feud between them would take the world by storm. Both men have a lot of strength and have proved to be two of the biggest stars on the red brand.

With Gunther having no feud active beyond WrestleMania and Breakker potentially losing his fatal 4-way match against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta, a battle between the two men could be booked, and it would easily take the world by storm.

Further, the two men could end up tearing each other apart to make a name for themselves and end up making it back to the World title structure in the next few weeks.

#1. Rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is just a few weeks away, and the match card for the premium live event would have some massive impact following WrestleMania 41. With The Ring General losing his title to Jey Uso, WWE might look to book one final match between both men in the next few weeks before they both get into new feuds.

A potential rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship could be the first thing the Austrian could do following the Show of Shows, which would also give the company time to build storylines for the massive names in the next few weeks.

