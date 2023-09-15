Reignite feud with Damage CTRL, contend for major title: 4 reasons why 28-year old should return to WWE programming

If you're a WWE fan who likes watching Tegan Nox, you've likely had a tough time for quite a while. The talented star began her career as a rookie in the United Kingdom before joining NXT and the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, she suffered a major injury that took her away from the ring.

Not long after Nox returned, she got injured again. She finally built up momentum on NXT and became a popular athlete on the brand. Then, she was called up to the main roster and was quickly forgotten about. Tegan was then released in 2021.

The Welsh star was re-hired last year but has once again been taken off of television. The up-and-down nature of her career has been frustrating, but there's finally hope. According to a report, there are plans for Nox, and they're coming soon.

It remains to be seen whether these plans come to fruition or not, but the company would benefit if they start giving time to Nox. This article will outline several reasons why she should be used and why she should be back on television.

The below-mentioned are four reasons why Tegan Nox should return to WWE programming.

#4. She's too talented not to be on WWE programming

Expand Tweet

WWE has dozens, if not hundreds, of performers. Out of the many wrestlers they have, most are extremely capable when it comes to competing in the ring. Still, Tegan Nox stands out as one of the better female superstars in the company.

The main roster has many capable women, but Nox is one of the most underrated. She can deliver an exceptional performance if she is provided with an opportunity to do so. She is also an extremely likable personality and has even tested out being a heel on Main Event.

It would be wise for WWE to push Tegan Nox on television, considering her potential. She is quite promising, given her age of 28 years old. She can make an illustrious career in the coming years.

#3. Tegan Nox could resume her feud with Damage CTRL

Tegan Nox, Liv Morgan, and Bayley

Another reason to potentially push Tegan Nox on the main roster is that she has a built-in story with one of the top stables in all of WWE, Damage CTRL. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai make up the feared faction.

Upon Nox's return to WWE last year, she teamed up with Liv Morgan to fight the group. The feud never truly ended before things pivoted, meaning there's more meat on the bone for something compelling to take place.

The company could also go the opposite route. Perhaps she could join the feared faction, helping her former best friend Dakota Kai.

#2. She adds further depth to the women's division

Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Sonya Deville

Depth is an extremely important factor in pro wrestling. Having a few major stars in a division is great, but the growth can be restrained if there is not enough depth behind them. The top stars could run out of talent to work with and even end up getting hurt or leaving television for some other reason.

To ensure options in the roster, superstars need to be showcased on television consistently. Even if they're not pushed to the top, fans need to know about them and their story for the superstar to be able to step up when called upon.

Currently, Nox has been essentially a non-entity in WWE. The company will need to re-establish her from scratch. This will make her much more valuable in the immediate future when she needs to step up.

#1. Tegan could challenge IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley to win her first major title

Expand Tweet

It becomes even more important to establish stars when you have a dominant champion. For example, Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion on WWE RAW.

Since winning the title, she has dominated the likes of Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Candice Lerae, Indi Hartwell, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lyra Valkyria in both title and non-title bouts. At a certain point, she may run out of opponents. Pushing Nox could help WWE avoid running out of options quite so soon.

The same could ultimately apply to IYO SKY on SmackDown. While her reign is just beginning, SmackDown only has a handful of contenders for her to wrestle. Upon her establishment, Tegan will give the company another option if needed.

Do you think WWE should provide more opportunities to Tegan Nox? Sound off in the comments section below.