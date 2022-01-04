Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 should be a WWE title unification match

It almost seems like it's been a war of attrition between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE.

Over the course of the last few years, it's been pretty apparent that the two alpha dogs of the promotion are The Beast and The Tribal Chief. The two were supposed to square off with their collective ponytails at WWE Day 1, in what was supposed to be a major match in their long-running rivalry.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns announced just hours before the show that he had tested positive for COVID and wasn't able to appear. That left the promotion in a quandary, one that they quickly solved by simply putting Brock Lesnar in the WWE Championship contest and wrapping the gold around his waist.

Brock Lesnar's WWE title win at Day 1 has now left a lot of questions going forward

It has been widely reported that before Lesnar eventually faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he will be involved in a long-awaited feud with 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley. There's no doubt that a conflict between these two legit combat fighters and all-around tough guys is something that the WWE Universe has been waiting to see.

However, everyone also knows that this is merely a roadblock for Brock, who absolutely must be penciled in for the 'Mania main event.

After a last second washout at Day 1, it should be 'all systems go' for his match with Reigns on the Biggest Stage of Them All. Not only to make up for lost time, but to make WWE history in the process.

The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns bout should be a unification match for several reasons

There's no doubting that Roman Reigns will return stronger than ever on the SmackDown brand, so it will be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar is portrayed over on RAW at the same time.

Reigns is the top star of the promotion, so having him eventually vanquish the previous generation's unbeatable Beast is certainly a great end to this seemingly neverending story.

What if the stakes were even higher, however? It would mean so much more. And that's something fans can only hope for as we dive into the WrestleMania season.

Lesnar vs. Reigns, with both belts on the line, is how WWE should cap off their year. In a Super Bowl of sorts, the winner can become the face of WWE in 2022, and going forward.

This can't be a 'challenge match' like we've seen in the past; it needs to be for the highest stakes imaginable.

Roman Reigns should defeat Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Champion in WWE at WrestleMania. It would be a great shot in the arm for the company, and it would help to establish The Big Dog even further as the ultimate franchise player.

It would also be a great way to end the ridiculous brand split and have a champion that can represent both SmackDown and RAW accordingly. If pulled off properly, it could be a historic (and profitable) moment for WWE, as well as give their fans something to chatter about all through the summer.

The wheels are in motion and the gears are set. It's time to ACKNOWLEDGE that WWE should put its two biggest titles back together at their grandest event of the year.

