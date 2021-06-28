5 Facts About Fandango You May Not Know

After a nearly 15 year career with WWE, Fandango - real name Curtis James Hussey - has been released from WWE's NXT brand.

Fandango quickly took to Twitter, not long after the news broke online. He posted a thank you to WWE, specifically mentioning WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Legend Triple H, and WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

In his time with WWE, Fandango has certainly left his mark on the company. From his flashy ring gear, catchy theme song, and his part in various hilarious comedic skits, WWE fans will most likely remember the dangerous dancer fondly.

With that said, on this sad day of continuous WWE releases, let’s take a look at 5 things about Fandango that you may not know.

#1. WWE Fandango's humble beginnings

Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and Derrick Bateman (EC3)

Fandango began his career in 1999, competing in various independent promotions at the age of 18, and trained under Killer Kowalski. After gaining some experience, along with winning multiple championships in companies throughout the New England and Connecticut area, Hussey would eventually sign a developmental deal with WWE in 2006.

The developmental deal would see him join WWE's premier developmental territory at the time - Deep South Wrestling. During his time in DSW, Fandango would form a tag team with Robert Anthony, where the duo would face Tag Team Champions Mike Knox and Derick Neikirk in 2007.

The duo were unfortunately unsuccessful in their match, but his work as a tag team specialist began to shine, giving confidence to WWE that they had options with the young star.

With Heath Slater and Zack Ryder released, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Fandango and Natalya are now the only four WWE wrestlers to have started developmental in Deep South Wrestling and have wrestled for WWE ever since. — Danny (@dajosc11) April 16, 2020

However, not long after his arrival in DSW, Hussy would find himself moving. WWE eventually discontinued it's partnership with Deep South Wrestling, and instead would create Florida Championship Wrestling - FCW. In FCW, Hussey would be named Johnny Curtis by WWE and compete in a mix of tag team and singles bouts.

He and Robert Anthony would eventually split, and Hussey would face Ted Debaise Jr. (son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted Debaise) for the FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship in 2008. Hussey would come up short in that championship match.

Over time, Hussey would team up with the likes of Tyler Reks and Derrick Bateman, winning the FCW Tag Team Championships with both men at different points. He would also work multiple matches with Reks to try to win the FCW Heavyweight title, losing in every effort.

