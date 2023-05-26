Released star confirms she will be present at WWE Money in the Bank in London; return impending?

WWE is set to return to the United Kingdom for Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which will take place in the O2 Arena in London. The event is set to be an extravaganza affair, with all the top names set to be present. While Lana (aka CJ Perry) may not be a part of the company anymore, the former star recently confirmed that she will be present at the show.

Lana was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. While she started her career as a manager for Rusev (aka Miro), she transitioned to an in-ring competitor over time. She was released from her contract in June 2021.

While the 38-year-old may not be a part of the global juggernaut anymore, her bond with several WWE stars has remained the same. Lana has been sighted at numerous shows and Premium Live Events, including the recently concluded Backlash. She confirmed through a story on Instagram that she would present at Money in the Bank too.

Lana (CJ Perry) has not wrestled since leaving WWE

CJ Perry and her husband, Miro, were a prominent part of WWE for over half a decade. The duo took the main roster by storm when Perry was a manager for the Bulgarian Brute. However, their prominence decreased over the years, with the pair being a part of the infamous love angle involving Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley.

After Miro was released from his contract in 2020, Lana became more active inside the squared circle. She was involved in a feud with Nia Jax, where the powerhouse put her through a table for weeks. The most significant victory of her career came at Survivor Series 2020, where she was the sole survivor in the traditional five-on-five women's elimination match.

While Miro joined AEW after leaving WWE, Lana has stayed off the wrestling radar since her release. She has been busy with other non-wrestling ventures but is frequently seen backstage with top stars like Liv Morgan and Damian Priest.

Despite not wrestling for nearly two years, CJ Perry has stated in the past that she's open to returning. She has kept her options open to showing up at either WWE or AEW. However, the 38-year-old has not courted interest from either of the companies. However, that could change at Money in the Bank, where the female star is set to be present.

