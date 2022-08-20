Released WWE Superstar faces backlash for her response to recent Charlotte Flair post

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax received backlash after the comments she left on Charlotte Flair's photo with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently guested on Stone Cold's The Broken Skull Sessions. During her appearance, she discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi's situation, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. However, it looks like this was not enough for others.

On Instagram, Charlotte thanked the Hall of Famer for having her on the show and shared a photo of them during WrestleMania. Jax commented that the current WWE Superstar was much nicer since Nia would have "spilled all the tea."

"You're so much nice than me...I would have spilled all the tea 🍵 😂. People swear they know, but have no clue 🫠. That’s why you’re the Queen 👑, a classy Queen!"

Nia's comments were met with negativity. She was called annoying, among other things:

becky’s sling @lqsskickers nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao https://t.co/M5SUZnDkBC

Adam 🇿🇼 @AdamTWrestling becky’s sling @lqsskickers nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao https://t.co/M5SUZnDkBC Nia screams the unpopular kid at school who makes fake rumours to get attention twitter.com/lqsskickers/st… Nia screams the unpopular kid at school who makes fake rumours to get attention twitter.com/lqsskickers/st…

𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐴 ✰ @barbsicon becky’s sling @lqsskickers nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao https://t.co/M5SUZnDkBC Grown and jobless feeding off of locker room gossip to keep herself relevant pathetic DOWN twitter.com/lqsskickers/st… Grown and jobless feeding off of locker room gossip to keep herself relevant pathetic DOWN twitter.com/lqsskickers/st…

Some complained that the former talent kept saying she would "spill" but never really did it:

Kiki @Messiregen47 becky’s sling @lqsskickers nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao https://t.co/M5SUZnDkBC She needs to spill it or shut it! twitter.com/lqsskickers/st… She needs to spill it or shut it! twitter.com/lqsskickers/st…

One fan even praised Triple H for not bringing back the former superstar:

. @IovelsX becky’s sling @lqsskickers nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao nia is so annoying i would not be hanging out around that energy she gives lmao https://t.co/M5SUZnDkBC Shoutout to Triple H for bringing all these wrestlers back & Nia not being one of them twitter.com/lqsskickers/st… Shoutout to Triple H for bringing all these wrestlers back & Nia not being one of them twitter.com/lqsskickers/st…

Nia signed with the company in 2014 and started her NXT career the year after. She made her main-roster debut in 2016 and was released in November 2021.

Nia Jax is not open to a WWE return

With Triple H now in charge, more superstars have been making their return. However, it looks like the former RAW Women's Champion won't be part of this.

In an interview with Oral Sessions, Jax expressed that she was offered a spot for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble but turned it down.

"I was in the middle of trying to get my stuff back. They sent me a box with half my stuff missing, so I called and asked what the hell was going on. So when I got the call, I thought it was about my stuff. They then asked if she wanted to be in the Rumble. I started hysterically laughing. I thought it was my friend joking with me. And he was like, 'no this is an official call'. And I was, like, 'f*** no! I'm not coming back! First of all, I'm still under my 90 days so you're still going to be paying me, so you're not actually offering me anything. I was like, 'no I'm not f***ing coming back."

What did you think of Nia Jax's comments on Charlotte Flair? Share your thoughts on the comments below!

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe