Remember the awkward camera guy behind The Rock during his SmackDown entrance? This was his view!

Last week The Rock made a thunderous return to WWE after four years. He came along with Pat McAfee to confront Austin Theory. Things escalated when the young WWE star took a cheap shot at The Great One who retaliated with The People's Elbow.

There is no confirmation of The Rock's future status with the company and whether his appearance was a one-time thing. Prior to his return, the 51-year-old confessed that a match between him and Roman Reigns was slated to take place at WrestleMania 39 but plans fell through.

Despite being away from the ring, the WWE legend always makes the most electrifying return to the place where it all started. He even met his arch-rival John Cena backstage and the two hugged it out with the latter welcoming him back home.

While making his entrance, a camera person was seen running behind The Rock. He soon after became the talk of the town among fans online. His identity was later revealed to be Jordan Drutman from The Rock's Seven Bucks Production Company. Dwayne Johnson commented on his return and gave Drutman a shout-out while sharing what he captured.

The 51-year-old entrepreneur appeared on The Pat McAfee Show before last week's edition of SmackDown where he addressed his numerous ventures and WWE plans.

Heavy speculation on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happening at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game ever since winning the Universal Championship in 2020. His reign as Tribal Chief and the Undisputed Champion set him on a level far apart from everyone else.

Just like his previous persona stated to 'wreck everyone and leave', the WWE Champion did just that to whoever crossed his path. On his rise to become an unforgettable star in the company, there has not been an individual who has been able to take him down a notch.

In light of The Rock's return this year, the wrestling world has been abuzz with the possibility of it happening at WrestleMania 40. This would also be apt given that Reigns is reportedly set to surpass all WWE records. A clash between The Tribal Chief and The Great One is bound to be one for the history books.

Both WWE stars are members of the Anoa'i Family who have made memorable contributions to the wrestling industry. Johnson is an 8-time WWE Champion and his influence is exceptional. His return last week alone broke social media records hitting over 103 million views.

