Remember when former female champion lifted 330-pound WWE star off his feet? What you must know about the incident! 

Over the years, WWE Superstars have displayed immeasurable feats of strength. While the likes of John Cena and Beth Phoenix were flag bearers for men and women in this department, a current WWE Superstar once displayed immense strength by lifting someone way heavier than her.

The superstar in question is Bianca Belair. After a promising run on NXT, she was promoted to the main roster. The 34-year-old was dubbed as a promising superstar, and the promotion expected her to show the same. In one instance on the main roster, she was made to show her strength.

While performing an obstacle course on SmackDown in 2021, Belair had to carry 330-pound giant Otis. While many thought it would be impossible for her, Belair easily performed the task and proved to the WWE Universe why the promotion had shown faith in her.

Since this test of strength happened, Bianca Belair has gone on to achieve some tremendous records of her own. From being the main event at WrestleMania to winning the Royal Rumble, The EST experienced success. She is also a three-time women's champion in the promotion.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shares her thoughts on lifting Otis

Lifting a giant like Otis is never an easy task. If one has to do the same in less than a year since their debut on the main roster, it somehow becomes more difficult. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Bianca Belair spoke about her experience lifting the Alpha Academy member.

Belair said that compared to a WrestleMania match, the obstacle course and lifting Otis made her more nervous. One of the major reasons the nervousness crept in was because of this segment being aired on live TV. Detailing the same, The EST said:

"I was so nervous. Oh, my goodness, I was so nervous for that whole entire obstacle course, more nervous than I would have been for a WrestleMania match. Because it’s live TV, I was jumping hurdles, I’m supposed to be the EST. What if I trip? What do I do now? How do I fix this? I can’t do the EST anymore. Having to pick up Otis, I’m like, what?"

She further added:

"Okay, I know I’m the EST, people come to me with ideas all the time like, you can do it. I’m like, you think I can do that? But it was a thing of like, my adrenaline was just pumping. I’m like, I have to do it. I’m the strongest. This is the way that I have to show that I’m the strongest and I’m new and new on the scene and that was fun. But Otis is not a light guy."

Regardless of how nervous this experience made her, Bianca Belair passed this test due to her skills and confidence. She will hope to apply these two traits during her time on WWE SmackDown to stay at the top of the blue brand.

