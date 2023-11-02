Remember when Kevin Owens responded to a multi-time champion's open challenge? Reflecting on the iconic moment

Kevin Owens has experienced unparalleled success in WWE. Over the years, Owens has established himself as a force to be reckoned with and has won multiple championships in the Stamford-based promotion. However, for those who remember the Canadian's main roster debut, seeing his success is not surprising.

On the May 18th, 2015, edition of Monday Night RAW, John Cena issued an open challenge for his United States Championship. While many expected a big name to answer, Kevin Owen made his unannounced main roster debut from NXT. The Prizefighter did not accept The Champ's challenge and instead launched an attack on Cena.

This led to two matches between the duo in which both men won one each. Finally, Owens challenged Cena for his United States Championship in a rubber match at Battleground. While the 16-time World Champion won this match via submission, Owens made quite a name for himself.

Despite this being his first outing against a big name like Cena, the Canadian wrestler was able to hold his own and looked good in doing so. This rivalry against John Cena was the very foundation on which Kevin Owens has built a successful career in WWE.

Kevin Owens is excited about his first match on SmackDown next week

It's been a while since Kevin Owens was introduced as a trade compensation for Jey Uso on SmackDown. But Owens is yet to wrestle on the blue brand. However, the wait won't be too long, as The Prizefighter will face Austin Theory on this week's episode of SmackDown.

During a segment with WWE Correspondent Cathy Kelly, Owens seemed excited about his upcoming match with Theory. In the interview with Kelly, the Canadian mentioned what he was going to do to the former US Champion inside the ring. Kevin Owens said:

"You know, I have a match with Austin Theory next week. Let's manifest what's gonna happen in that match. Do you know what I think is gonna happen? Not what I think, what I know is gonna happen. I'm gonna walk in there, I'm gonna punch him in the face a couple more times. I'll kick him in the stomach because that's what I do before the Stunner. But that's not all I'm gonna do. Let's see, you know that big Suplex I do off the ropes sometimes, I'm gonna do that to him. Then, I'll throw a Pop-up Powerbomb in and then a Stunner. All those things, yeah." [From 01:23 to 01:54]

The match between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory comes after the former punched Theory and his teammate Grayson Waller backstage. Given a match has been booked between Theory and Owens, it won't be a surprise to see it turn into a big-time feud.

