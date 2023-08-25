Remembering Bray Wyatt: Who was his "first son" in The Wyatt Family?

The WWE Universe is in shock and mourning the untimely passing of former champion Bray Wyatt. The late superstar’s tragic death was announced by Triple H on social media after he received a call from Wyatt’s father, Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda.

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was a third-generation pro wrestler. Ever since his debut in WWE, he continued changing gimmicks and providing fans with a unique sense of entertainment. During one such time in his career, he pulled together a faction: The Wyatt Family.

The stable made its WWE debut in NXT in July 2012. Bray Wyatt introduced Luke Harper as his “first son” and Erick Rowan as his “second son” in the faction. Harper and Rowan eventually secured the NXT Tag Team Championship as well.

The faction made its main roster debut on WWE RAW in 2013.

Luke Harper signed with WWE on March 12, 2012. Following that, he joined The Wyatt Family when FCW was rebranded to NXT. As mentioned above, he secured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Erick Rowan. Once The Wyatt Family split, he went on his singles journey and joined The Authority for Survivor Series 2014.

Immediately joining The Authority, Harper secured his first main roster title after defeating Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. He held the title for 27 days before dropping it to Ziggler in a rematch in December.

Luke Harper worked with the promotion till 2019. His last match was at Crown Jewel during the battle royal. Following his departure, he trademarked his name “Brodie Lee” and made his AEW debut in 2020.

He secured the TNT Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes in August. The reign lasted two months before Cody Rhodes stripped him of the title. Brodie Lee went off television after suffering an undisclosed injury and tragically passed away in December.

The Wyatt Family dissolved, or so the WWE Universe thought, when the members went their separate ways in 2014 after Wyatt announced he was “setting free” his sons. The faction reunited in 2015, with Braun Strowman joining them.

The Monster Among Men was separated from the faction after being drafted to SmackDown in the 2016 WWE Draft. Following that, Randy Orton joined the faction. The Wyatt Family finally disbanded in 2017 due to the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up.

Reported details of Bray Wyatt’s untimely passing

Ever since Wyatt was taken off WWE TV, reports revealed that he was battling an unnamed medical issue deemed life and career-threatening.

In a recent update, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that he could disclose the reason for The Eater of World’s death after being given permission.

Windham Rotunda had contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, which worsened his already-existing heart issues. Even after making positive progress on his recovery journey, he suffered a heart attack, leading to his untimely demise.

The WWE Universe will thoroughly miss the presence of Bray Wyatt’s unique character.

