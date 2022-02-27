When Vince McMahon won the WWE World title

With rumors swirling that Vince McMahon will be wrestling at WrestleMania 38, it's a great time to look back at his WWE in-ring career. Especially where it all started.

Way back in 1999, Vince McMahon finally crossed over into the world that he created. He began competing against the wrestlers he employed, and it all culminated in him becoming the (then) WWF World Heavyweight Champion.

To put this all into context, the World Wrestling Federation was knee-deep in their legendary 'Attitude Era' at the time, and Vince was cooling off the evil Mr. McMahon character.

He turned babyface, siding with Stone Cold Steve Austin and feuding with Triple H. It was a literal turning point in one of the most important times in WWE history, and it all centered around the boss.

Vince McMahon returned to the fray to rescue his daughter from the clutches of The Game

Along the way, he happened to defeat his blonde-haired, crotch-chopping nemesis for the coveted title - thanks to a little help from the Texas Rattlesnake. It was a groundbreaking moment, at least in terms of the way Vince booked his shows up to that point.

While many promoters in the past were also top champions in their own company, they were legitimate competitors. Up until this point, McMahon had only been an announcer and a promoter. Needless to say, this was the first time that the king of the Titan Towers monarchy had ever decided to put the big belt on himself.

In many ways, it was a feel-good moment for longtime fans of the WWF. They finally got the chance to cheer McMahon for all of the memories he had given them over the years, and he was doing it in the spotlight in a 'good guy' role.

But for the naysayers and Vince McMahon haters, it was an excuse to rain down their disapproval of the Chairman, forcing himself upon the viewing audience. To them, he was hi-jacking the show, and it was shameful that he booked himself to be the champion of a company he owned.

In the end, Vince McMahon did the right thing and vacated the title, saying he shouldn't be the one to be the world champion. Eventually, he would return to his evil ways and bask in the joys of heeldom. But for just a few shining weeks in late 1999, he was a highly-cheered babyface.

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1999: WWF Armageddon PPV: @TripleH defeated @VinceMcMahon in a street fight. With the win, Triple H earned a WWF Title match. Had he lost, his marriage to @StephMcMahon would have been annulled. #OnThisDay in 1999: WWF Armageddon PPV: @TripleH defeated @VinceMcMahon in a street fight. With the win, Triple H earned a WWF Title match. Had he lost, his marriage to @StephMcMahon would have been annulled. https://t.co/PTdGnKNL0t

It's a lesson in pro wrestling history, when the most reviled figure on television can suddenly be cheered as the world titleholder. And within just a few weeks? He was the same sociopathic 'Mr. McMahon' that fans knew was under the surface, all along.

And the rest... as they say? Is history.

What are some of your memories of Vince McMahon's performances in WWE? Please share your thoughts and memories in the comments section below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande