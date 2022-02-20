"I'm a huge fan of hers" - Renee Paquette reveals who stepped up and took her spot in WWE (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette was the most popular presenter in WWE when she departed the company almost two years ago. Many interviewers have since come to the fore, but Paquette believes Kayla Braxton has truly stood out and risen to a whole new level.

The former WWE Personality shared her choices for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and she also took some time out to praise Kayla Braxton's work in WWE.

Renee Paquette feels that Kayla Braxton has 'grabbed the torch' from her and hass continued to excel in the promotion's broadcast team.

"I think it's Kayla. I think it's definitely Kayla. I'm a huge fan of hers. I think she is awesome. I've always been a fan of Kayla's, even when I was working with WWE, you know, she was somebody that I loved to be able to step in there and be in her ear and kind of lend some advice whenever she needed it, which honestly, wasn't that often because she knows what she is doing. But I love seeing her have this opportunity," stated Renee Paquette. [2:30 - 2:54]

"It's cool to see her and Paul Heyman get to do that:" Renee Paquette

Kayla Braxton's on-air responsibilities have increased in recent years, especially since Renee Paquette decided to step away from professional wrestling after SummerSlam 2020.

Fans have widely praised Braxton's chemistry with Paul Heyman, and Paquette admitted that she also loved the interactions between her former colleagues.

Renee continued:

"What she has done with The Bump, and the moments she has had on Talking Smack and RAW Talk, and even her moments with Paul Heyman, I love that she has been able to carry on having those moments with Paul Heyman. Those were some of my favorite moments when I was working with WWE; being able to have those certain personalities and certain WWE Superstars that you have that kind of rapport with, it makes our job a lot more fun. So, it's cool to see her and Heyman get to do that and kind of poke and prod each other all the time." [2:55 - 3:22]

