Renee Young explains why she would love to work with CM Punk on WWE Backstage

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Young and Punk

Renee Young, the host of WWE Backstage, recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics. Young spoke about the possibility of working with former WWE Superstar CM Punk on the show, and added that she would love to have him by her side on WWE Backstage.

Punk undergoes a tryout for WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage will premiere on FOX Sports 1 on November 5, Tuesday. The show is being hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and former RAW commentator Young. The first episode will feature a guest appearance by none other than WWE veteran and 16-time World Champion John Cena, as well as Rob Gronkowski. Recently, it was reported that former WWE Champion CM Punk had a tryout for WWE Backstage. Punk left WWE in bad terms following the Royal Rumble PPV in 2014, and has kept himself away from active competition as a professional wrestler ever since. Mere days after the tryout, Punk stated that he hasn't heard anything from FOX executives.

Also read: Backstage meeting reportedly takes place before RAW, Seth Rollins speaks

Renee on possibly working with Punk on WWE Backstage

We aren't sure if Punk will join the show in the near future, but it seems like Young would love to work with him. Here's what she said in regards to the possibility of working with Punk on WWE Backstage:

"I would love to work with Punk. He’s one of the most polarizing and popular figures in WWE history. For him to step back into that world just makes wrestling fans go bonkers, it would be really cool."

Do you think we will ever see Punk working for WWE Backstage? Sound off!!

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!