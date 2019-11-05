WWE Rumors: Backstage meeting reportedly takes place before RAW, Seth Rollins speaks

Seth Rollins

Shortly before tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY, a backstage talent meeting was held by WWE officials. Reportedly, Seth Rollins addressed WWE talent in a speech, and told them to keep company happenings off their social media handles in the future.

WWE's travel woes post-Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel was a surprisingly good show, and ended up giving us a bunch of shockers, with the biggest one being Rollins' Universal title loss to The Fiend. After the show, reports started coming in about WWE talent getting stranded in the Kingdom due to unknown issues. This caused quite a stir on social media, and the rumor mill began running at a rapid pace. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently talked about the incident in vivid detail during a Mixer stream, which you can check HERE.

Rollins gives a speech before RAW

As per Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, tonight's pre-RAW meeting was held sometime around 3 PM ET, with Vince McMahon and the entire RAW crew in attendance. The Saudi Arabia travel incident was reportedly addressed in the meeting. The roster was told that the flight issues that several WWE Superstars faced after Crown Jewel all stemmed from mechanical problems, and that there was nothing more to it.

Former Universal Champion Rollins spoke to the roster during the meeting and gave a "rah-rah" speech. Rollins also reportedly advised the Superstars to keep backstage company happenings to themselves in the future, and to not put the same on social media for the whole world to see.

