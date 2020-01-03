Renee Young reveals how Jon Moxley joining AEW helped her

Jon Moxley joined AEW in May 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Renee Young said she has found that fans are more positive towards her on social media since her husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), joined AEW.

The WWE Backstage host has been known to respond to negativity on Twitter in the past, notably in July 2019 when she admitted to a WWE fan that she did not think she was very good at being a commentator on RAW.

Since Moxley left WWE, however, Young has noticed that “there doesn’t seem to be much backlash” when she checks her social media platforms.

“I feel like they [fans] are almost nicer to me because of that [Moxley joining AEW]. I think so many of Jon’s fans are so happy to see him happy that there doesn’t seem to be much backlash. If someone wants to throw ratings at you one week or, I don’t know, I kind of stay away from it, to be honest.”

Young added that it is easy to get caught up with "dumb s***" on social media, but she has decided to take a step away in case she says something that people within WWE do not like.

