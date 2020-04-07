Renee Young is ready to face WWE Superstar; asks Paige to make the match official

Renee Young had recently stated that she is ready to step foot in the ring.

When Paige asked Young if she wants the match, she responded with a 'yes'.

Renee Young and Paige

At WrestleMania 36, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defended her title in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match. Following the contest, Bayley gave a backstage interview to Kayla Braxton and took shots at Paige as well as Renee Young. Bayley indicated that she won the match despite Paige making sure that the odds would be heavily stacked against her. She also told Kayla that she would have taken her down as well if she was in the match.

Paige responded to the tweet and had an interesting challenge for Bayley. Renee Young wasn't one to hold back, and posted a tweet stating that she is ready for Bayley. The SmackDown Women's Champion didn't take the challenge kindly and asked Paige to make the match official. Paige chimed in and asked Renee if she wants to wrestle Bayley, to which she responded with a 'yes'. Check out the entire exchange below:

Oh ya?!?? Make the match @RealPaigeWWE !!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2020

A short while ago, Renee had responded to a fan, stating that she is down to wrestle. Bayley had previously taken jibes at Paige for putting her in the multi-woman match at The Show of Shows, and was sarcastically asking everyone in sight whether they wanted a shot at the title as well.

Bayley has been doing an incredible job as a heel on the blue brand. She portrayed the persona of a bubbly babyface on the main roster and before that in NXT for a long time. When it dawned upon WWE that the character was getting stale, and wasn't getting the intended reactions from the WWE Universe, Bayley was turned heel, complete with a new, menacing look. She went on to feud with Lacey Evans, and defeated her to retain her title at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. The buildup to the match saw Bayley and Sasha Banks targeting Evans' daughter, garnering some much-needed heel heat from the live audience and people on social media.

The odds were heavily stacked against Bayley at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, but she somehow managed to last till the end and keep the belt on her shoulders. She last eliminated Lacey Evans to win the match, after The Sassy Southern Belle was put down by Sasha Banks with the help of a Backstabber. This was Banks' fifth straight WrestleMania loss and she has yet to win a match at The Show of Shows. The above Twitter exchange aside, fans wouldn't mind seeing Banks turn face and set her sights on Bayley's title.