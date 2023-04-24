"Respect the GOAT please" - John Cena wasn't the last great United States Champion, claims the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe strongly believes that John Cena wasn't the last great United States Champion.

Rather, a large portion of fans think that Bobby Lashley was the last man to bring prestige to the US Championship. Meanwhile, some fans also credited the reigning champion, Austin Theory.

John Cena was the last great US champion. Nobody else has been memorable since then imo.

During Cena's reign as the US Champion in 2015, he hosted weekly open challenges, allowing numerous WWE stars to step up to the plate and compete in a high-profile title match. This also resulted in some classic matches featuring Cena against the likes of Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Neville, and others.

I think Lashley had a good run with it especially last year

Bobby Lashley has a good run with the belt

shumzzz

Lashley did a great job as US champion. Brought prestige back to the title, same as Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship

Bull Buchanan recently commented on him working alongside John Cena

Bull Buchanan recently commented on working alongside John Cena. Throughout his prestigious wrestling career, Cena has aligned himself with many superstars.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Buchanan was asked what it was like to work alongside a young Cena. He said:

"It was fun to actually have some fun with something. I remember thinking about it, you know, when they told me I was gonna be John's sidekick slash bodyguard, whatever. I thought, okay, how should I approach this? Was it like a bodyguard or was it more of an Eminem style guy? Oddly enough, I was a big rap fan. I listened to it all the time back then."

Cena is a five-time WWE United States Champion. Interestingly enough, his last WWE match was for the US Championship.

At WrestleMania 39, The Cenation leader faced rising WWE star Austin Theory for the US Title in the show's opening match. Unfortunately for Cena fans, he could not beat Theory, who secured the biggest win of his career by beating the multi-time world champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Is John Cena the greatest United States Champion of all time? Sound off in the comment section.

