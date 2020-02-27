Retired WWE Hall of Famer teases dream feud with Sasha Banks

WWE Hall of Famer and 7-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus recently posted a cryptic tweet on her official Twitter handle, which hinted that she is possibly coming back to engage in a feud with SmackDown Live Superstar Sasha Banks.

As can be seen in the short clip below, the date, March 19, is highlighted, followed by a shot of Trish and Banks facing off inside the squared circle.

The shot is from the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match that took place back in 2018, where Trish made a special appearance and was eliminated by Banks.

On March 19th, WWE has a live event scheduled at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. Banks is advertised to wrestle at the event, against fellow SmackDown Live Superstar Naomi.

Banks hasn't responded to the tweet yet, but Trish's tweet seemingly points at a feud between the two in the near future, with a possible singles match at WrestleMania 36, now that The Show of Shows is almost on the horizon.

Trish retired from active competition back in 2006, almost a decade before Banks came up to the main roster and turned into one of the most popular female Superstars in WWE.

Trish last wrestled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in a losing effort, and it seemed like she was done for good. Trish had even stated at the time that her outing against Flair was her final match.