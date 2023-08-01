Retired WWE star to reunite tag team after 6 years against Imperium? Exploring the possibility

The Imperium leader has been continuing his dominance on WWE RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, Gunther faced Chad Gable in a Five Minute Challenge match. Although the Ring General failed to defeat Gable in under five minutes and demanded more time be added to the clock, the Intercontinental Champion eventually secured the victory by pinning Gable.

The ending of the match has sparked speculation among fans that the program between Gunther and Chad Gable may continue. However, to overcome the odds against the Imperium, Gable and Otis may need to find one more partner to join them. This has opened up the possibility of the return of Jason Jordan to in-ring competition.

Jason Jordan & Chad Gable are former tag team Champions in WWE

Previously, Gable and Jordan teamed up as the American Alpha and worked together as a successful tag team. Unfortunately, their partnership came to an end in July 2017 when Jason Jordan was sidelined due to a serious neck injury. Currently, Jordan serves as a WWE producer, but if he receives medical clearance, a return to in-ring action could be on the horizon.

The reunion of American Alpha would undoubtedly add depth and excitement to the tag team division in WWE. However, the possibility of Jordan's return depends on his current health status and clearance from medical professionals. If all goes well, the reunion of Gable and Jordan could provide a boost to the tag team scene.

A feud against Imperium would undoubtedly make the return of Jason Jordan even more anticipated by the WWE Universe.

Plans for Imperium at SummerSlam 2023

The upcoming premium live event SummerSlam 2023 is right around the corner. The show is set to feature a major clash for the Intercontinental Championship as the Ring General is set to face Drew McIntyre. Even after beating Chad Gable on RAW, Gunther made a bold statement about his opponent, saying that McIntyre will suffer the same fate.

For those unaware, Gunther is currently on the road to becoming one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions. He recently surpassed 414 days as Champion; however, The Honky Tonk Man holds the record for the longest reign at 454 days.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the Biggest Party of the Summer this weekend on August 5th. If McIntyre beats the Ring General, he could prevent him from becoming the longest Champion, but if Gunther survives, he moves one step closer to that milestone.

