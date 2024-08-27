Return gone south, hidden setup, jealousy wins? - 3 ways The New Day could break up after WWE RAW

The New Day hasn't had the best time on WWE RAW for the past few months due to their feud with The Final Testament. Despite no longer crossing paths, we may see the consequences of the interactions between the two groups as the downfall of The New Day could actually come from within.

The Final Testament has had the goal of breaking up The New Day for a while on WWE RAW. Although there have been teases and tensions here and there, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods remained strong against Karrion Kross' advances. However, that changed when Odyssey Jones joined Kofi and Xavier to help them against the faction. While The New Day finally picked up a win and were no longer at a disadvantage numbers-wise, the tension in the group remained even without The Final Testament's influence.

For this list, we will look at three ways The New Day could break up after this week's WWE RAW.

#3. Xavier Woods to go on hiatus and return with a new character

It's no secret that Xavier Woods still hasn't warmed up to Odyssey Jones joining him and Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW, but he seems to be making an effort for his New Day partner. Still, other factors on the brand could negatively affect his mood.

Xavier Woods recently failed to advance to the next round of Number One Contender's Intercontinental Championship Tournament and did not shy away from expressing his disappointment and frustration with the result. Kofi could advise him to take a few weeks off and with some convincing, Woods could agree. However, weeks later, Kofi is attacked backstage several times with signs pointing to Odyssey Jones, only to reveal that it was Xavier behind it the entire time.

#2. Xavier Woods gets jealous of the bond Odyssey Jones and Kofi Kingston have

The tag team division of WWE hasn't had as much momentum in recent weeks, and the Stamford-based promotion could do something regarding the matter. A series of matches could occur with The New Day being featured, but due to Xavier's souring mood, he is reluctant to join Kingston.

Instead, Xavier would tell Kofi to find a new partner in the meantime, which would eventually be Odyssey. Kingston and Jones could find success and possibly even be the ones to challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, but only for Woods to attack Jones and Kofi last-minute out of jealousy for Kofi's deepening bond with the new star.

#1. Big E's WWE RAW return for The New Day goes sideways

The New Day's Big E, who has been absent from in-ring competition since 2022 due to a neck injury, shares the same sentiments with Kofi about Odyssey joining them, nothing but positivity. However, this could further drive Xavier's feelings away from the group.

Kofi could notice that Xavier's mood is changing and to help them settle their issues and talk, Kingston could call E and help reason with Woods on WWE RAW. After it seemed like Xavier had agreed with the new situation, he could attack Kofi and attempt to get physical with E to get extra heat as a new heel.

