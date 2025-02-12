Returning champion to turn heel; Rhea Ripley to get involved in big WrestleMania match? 4 ways Mami can lose the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is currently the reigning WWE Women's World Championship, and she might get busy in the weeks en route to WrestleMania. Although she is one of the most dominant stars in recent years, anything can happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

On RAW's Netflix debut, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win back the Women's World Championship she had to vacate in April last year after sustaining an injury. As of this writing, The Eradicator has only defended the gold to Nia Jax but is set to defend it on the Monday show after Elimination Chamber against IYO SKY. Mami can encounter more stars on The Road to WrestleMania or possibly even after.

For this list, we will look at four ways Rhea Ripley can lose her Women's World Championship:

#4. Rhea Ripley to be targetted by another hopeful superstar

Rhea Ripley already has a big target on her back as the top star of WWE, but that only widened when she became the Women's World Champion. Due to this, a lot more stars have valid reasons to attack Mami during one of her matches.

There is her longtime rival and former tag team partner Liv Morgan, the possible arrival of former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, or even somebody on SmackDown like Naomi and Bianca Belair. Any of these stars can have a memorable feud with Ripley and someone might even take away her gold.

#3. Rhea Ripley's upcoming title match can be interrupted by a returning former champion

WWE has been seeing many returns and debuts lately across the three brands. However, one star many are expecting to show up but hasn't yet is Becky Lynch. Although she chose not to renew her contract in June 2024, RAW has heavily advertised her on Netflix.

On Ripley's upcoming Women's World Championship match against IYO SKY on the Monday show, The Man can finally return and turn heel by attacking Mami. This can allow the Damage CTRL member to win the gold and start a feud with The Eradicator.

#2. The 2025 Women's Money in the Bank winner can cash in her contract

One of the biggest turning points of many superstars' careers is winning the Money in the Bank. The contract grants them the opportunity to cash in on any champion whenever they want. Since the concept was introduced to the women's division in 2017, every contract winner has successfully become a champion.

If The Eradicator is still the Women's World Champion when Money in the Bank rolls in, she should be more wary about the eventual winner as they have a high chance of dethroning her.

#1. WrestleMania 41 to feature an exciting triple-threat match

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching and only one match has been made official for this year's Show of Shows. Although Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has yet to announce which champion she will face at 'Mania, many believe it will be Tiffany Stratton. With this in mind, this can leave Rhea Ripley's challenger to be a contestant from the Elimination Chamber.

Among all the contestants at the Chamber, one star Ripley has yet to face in a singles match on the main roster is Bianca Belair, whom Rhea also named her 'Mania dream opponent. However, fans have also been clamoring to see the champion defend the gold against SKY, which is why many were a bit disappointed when their match was booked for the RAW after the Chamber.

However, something can happen in their title match that can force Adam Pearce, or even Triple H, to make a triple-threat match happen for the Women's World Championship at 'Mania.

