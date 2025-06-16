  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Returning former Universal Champion to attack Jey Uso and replace him on WWE RAW? Exploring potential King of the Ring scenario

Returning former Universal Champion to attack Jey Uso and replace him on WWE RAW? Exploring potential King of the Ring scenario

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Jun 16, 2025 16:27 GMT
Jey Uso could suffer another bad night on WWE RAW
Jey Uso could suffer another bad night on WWE RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on last week's WWE RAW and was announced to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament. Could someone attack him and take his spot tonight?

Ad

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defied the odds to become the new World Heavyweight Champion and defended the title successfully against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his title reign was cut short as his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Gunther, defeated him to become the champion on last week's WWE RAW episode. Although the fan favorite was announced as one of the superstars in the King of the Ring tournament, he could be replaced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE legend Goldberg is rumored to return soon to have his retirement match in Titanland, which fans anticipate will be against Gunther. If that is the plan, the former Universal Champion could return as a heel and attack Jey Uso tonight to replace him in the King of the Ring tournament. If he manages to win the tournament, he could challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 in his retirement match.

Ad
Ad

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Goldberg's potential battle against The Ring General has always been one of the most anticipated dream matches, so it isn't entirely impossible for the WWE legend to replace Uso. However, it must be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now, and the plans will reveal themselves with time.

What could be next for Jey Uso if he loses his match on tonight's WWE RAW?

Ad

If The Yeet Master wins his King of the Ring tournament match tonight, he will advance to the semi-finals of the competition. However, he will have to find a new rival in case he ends up on the short end of the stick.

Jey Uso will battle Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus tonight, so he could start a program with one of his opponents. He already has history with Bronson Reed, so it will make sense for him to feud with Seth Rollins' ally. Rusev could also be a great rival, considering the dominant run he has had since his return to the company.

Fans will have to wait for tonight's WWE RAW to find out what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

About the author
Jitesh Puri

Jitesh Puri

Twitter icon

Jitesh Puri is a content writer who joined Sportskeeda in 2018 and has written hundreds of articles about WWE. His articles provide answers to some of the most asked questions related to professional wrestling. He covers news, rumors, and lists as well.
He is also an Engineering student, a YouTube creator, a standup comedian, and a passionate video editor.
For enquiries and suggestions: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications