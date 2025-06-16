Returning former Universal Champion to attack Jey Uso and replace him on WWE RAW? Exploring potential King of the Ring scenario

Jey Uso lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on last week's WWE RAW and was announced to be a part of the King of the Ring tournament. Could someone attack him and take his spot tonight?

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso defied the odds to become the new World Heavyweight Champion and defended the title successfully against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his title reign was cut short as his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Gunther, defeated him to become the champion on last week's WWE RAW episode. Although the fan favorite was announced as one of the superstars in the King of the Ring tournament, he could be replaced.

WWE legend Goldberg is rumored to return soon to have his retirement match in Titanland, which fans anticipate will be against Gunther. If that is the plan, the former Universal Champion could return as a heel and attack Jey Uso tonight to replace him in the King of the Ring tournament. If he manages to win the tournament, he could challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025 in his retirement match.

Goldberg's potential battle against The Ring General has always been one of the most anticipated dream matches, so it isn't entirely impossible for the WWE legend to replace Uso. However, it must be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now, and the plans will reveal themselves with time.

What could be next for Jey Uso if he loses his match on tonight's WWE RAW?

If The Yeet Master wins his King of the Ring tournament match tonight, he will advance to the semi-finals of the competition. However, he will have to find a new rival in case he ends up on the short end of the stick.

Jey Uso will battle Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus tonight, so he could start a program with one of his opponents. He already has history with Bronson Reed, so it will make sense for him to feud with Seth Rollins' ally. Rusev could also be a great rival, considering the dominant run he has had since his return to the company.

Fans will have to wait for tonight's WWE RAW to find out what's next for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

