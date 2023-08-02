Returning former WWE Champion to repay Jey Uso’s 4-year-old favor by helping him overthrow Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility

The eyes of the world will be glued to Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The two cousins are set to compete in Tribal Combat for the WWE Universal Championship. With his twin brother Jimmy Uso out of commission, the former Tag Team Champion will have odds set against him.

However, a four-year-old good deed by Jey Uso might come in handy at SummerSlam. Despite The Usos rivalry with The New Day, the two teams have often shared mutual respect. Four years back, The Usos forfeited a match against Big E and Xavier Woods which helped them earn the WWE Championship number one contender's spot for Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston went on to defeat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 and won his first WWE Championship. Something he might not have been able to do if it wasn't for Jimmy and Jey Uso. With The 'Real Chief' having no backup in his fight against Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston returning after five months to help Jey fend off Solo Sikoa would be a major feel-good moment. It would also help Kingston return the favor for The Uso.

Kofi Kingston is rumored to return soon; could he actually help Jey Uso?

Kofi's most recent appearance on TV was on the March 3 episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately, during a chaotic encounter leading up to WrestleMania 39, he endured an ankle injury when Drew McIntyre accidentally landed on him.

Fightful Select noted that Kingston is expected to return to the ring soon:

"I was told that Kofi wasn't supposed to be that far off [from returning], but that was a week or two ago, I believe."

Kofi Kingston returning at SummerSlam would not only give fans a moment to remember, but him helping Jey in his time of need will show that the bond between The New Day and The Usos runs deeper than blood.

