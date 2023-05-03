WWE Backlash is on Saturday, May 6th. It is the company's first premium live event in Puerto Rico since New Year's Revolution in 2005. It is also the first high-profile live event since WWE and the UFC officially merged, so one can expect some hard-hitting matches that will hint at the presence of mixed martial arts within the realm of professional wrestling.

Given that SmackDown is the last stop before WWE Backlash, there is still some room in the scheduled event, so anticipate WWE adding a few matches or modifying the terms of an already-scheduled match.

So, without further ado, here are five last-minute changes the creative team can make to the WWE Backlash 2023 event.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes opens the show at WWE Backlash

These two may not headline Backlash.

Due to Roman Reigns' absence from the show, many viewers are anticipating Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes to main event WWE Backlash.

That might not be the case, however, given that Bad Bunny, a hometown hero, will be appearing too. Not only will Bunny host the event, but he's also set for a match at the PLE against Damian Priest in a San Juan street fight.

While Damian Priest may not be the company's biggest star, his faction, The Judgment Day, is one of the hottest acts and is changing the game. Since Bad Bunny is also among the most well-known musicians in the world, his match against Priest is WWE Backlash's main event worthy.

#4. Drew McIntyre replaces Omos as Seth Rollins' opponent

Seth Rollins deserves better.

For the past few weeks, WWE fans have been raving about Drew McIntyre primarily due to his absence from TV and rumors that he was dissatisfied with his creative direction, which wasn't true because McIntyre is out with an injury.

As per recent rumors, WWE intends for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to engage in a feud during which the latter will turn heel.

#3. Bayley replaces IYO SKY in the RAW Women's title match

Bayley could turn on her teammates soon.

IYO SKY won a triple threat match on a recent RAW episode to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's crown.

While it should have been good news for Damage CTRL, Bayley was less than thrilled with the outcome.

WWE may surprise the audience on WWE Backlash by having Bayley mysteriously eradicate SKY at the beginning of the show and replace her in the match. This would undoubtedly give the women's division of SmackDown some momentum.

#2. A women's tag team title match is added

Rousey and Baszler are former UFC veterans.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler left WrestleMania 39 triumphantly with their heads held high. That was the last time we saw them together since Rousey is still recovering from a fractured forearm.

Rousey and Baszler were rumored to be planning to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, that hasn't happened yet.

The duo might return to compete against the new Women's Tag Team Champions at the WWE Backlash PLE, though, assuming Ronda Rousey recovers and is medically cleared before WWE Backlash 2023.

It would also be a clever marketing strategy for WWE, as a result of the recent merger with Endeavor, to book former UFC stars as champions here and resuscitate the women's tag team division.

#1. Randy Orton returns to fend off The Bloodline.

The Viper is due to make his return.

The Viper has been out of the game since May 2022 due to serious back problems. In November, he underwent back surgery, which prevented him from in-ring activity. Numerous recent reports have suggested that Randy Orton would make a comeback at WrestleMania 39, but that wasn't the case.

The former WWE Champion could, however, return to the ring if he fully recovers from a back ailment after taking four to six months to properly heal.

It would be awesome if his successful surgery sparked the Apex Predator's comeback to WWE Backlash due to his connection to Matt Riddle. By helping the group defeat The Bloodline, Orton may enrage Reigns just enough to set up a title fight in the summer of 2023.

